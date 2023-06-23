Athletics | Eveliina Rouvali pushed a wild result in Poland – soon the harsh information was revealed on the TV broadcast

The European Athletics European Team Championships will be held in Chorzów.

Athletics An embarrassing mistake happened in the EC team competition on Friday.

Yle’s direct broadcast carried the news that Suomen Eveliina Rouvali would have pushed his new record of 17.60 in the shot put. The result would have been seven centimeters better than the woman’s record result of 17.53 and the most Finnish result in this millennium.

However, it soon became clear that all the women’s pushes had been measured incorrectly. This is how Rouval’s first push was reset and the opening round started again.

“The results so far have been amazing,” Yle commented.

In the renewed opening round, Rouval’s push once again reached more than 17 meters. The result of the first round was 17.08 and the second 17.06.

The EC team competitions in athletics will be held this weekend in Chorzów, Poland.