Monday, May 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Eveliina Määttänen ran faster than Sara Kuivisto on a rare race

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 15, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Määttänen is changing his hurdles to a new main distance.

15.5. 18:50

Former runner Eveliina Määttänen got its name on a rare statistic on Sunday. Määttänen ran in the women’s 600 meters in Finland’s fastest ever 1.28.47 match in Espoo.

A trip of one and a half laps is rare in the competition program, and the Finnish Sports Confederation does not confirm Finland’s records.

Previously the all-time best result of the trip was 1.28.65, which sparkled at the summer olympics Sara Kuivisto ran last year on the long hall track in Pajulahti. The best result on the outdoor tracks so far was Mari Järvenpää run 1.29.41 from 2006.

Määttänen from Kerava has been looking for his new main trip for 800 meters since the autumn. His former main trip was a 400-meter hurdles race, with a record of 58.07 in 2017.

#Athletics #Eveliina #Määttänen #ran #faster #Sara #Kuivisto #rare #race

See also  Security policy Prime Minister Marin to Reuters: Finland's accession to NATO "very unlikely"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Mexican National Team: They ensure that Charlyn Corral is not banned from the Tricolor

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.