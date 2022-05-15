Athletics Eveliina Määttänen ran faster than Sara Kuivisto on a rare race

Määttänen is changing his hurdles to a new main distance.

Former runner Eveliina Määttänen got its name on a rare statistic on Sunday. Määttänen ran in the women’s 600 meters in Finland’s fastest ever 1.28.47 match in Espoo.

A trip of one and a half laps is rare in the competition program, and the Finnish Sports Confederation does not confirm Finland’s records.

Previously the all-time best result of the trip was 1.28.65, which sparkled at the summer olympics Sara Kuivisto ran last year on the long hall track in Pajulahti. The best result on the outdoor tracks so far was Mari Järvenpää run 1.29.41 from 2006.

Määttänen from Kerava has been looking for his new main trip for 800 meters since the autumn. His former main trip was a 400-meter hurdles race, with a record of 58.07 in 2017.