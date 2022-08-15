Athletics European Championships | The father of the Norwegian superstar is participating in the European Championships as the coach of his son’s opponent

For the first time, Gjert Ingebrigtsen is participating in the prestigious competition without having coaching responsibility for his boys.

July It was the World Cup in Eugene For Gjert Ingebrigtsen the first time he wasn’t involved in a major title race involving one of his sons. in Eugene Jakob Ingebrigtsen won World Championship gold at 5,000 meters and silver at 1,500 meters.

The European Championship in Munich, on the other hand, is the first prestigious competition where he is present without having coaching responsibility for his boys.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen is in Munich Narve Gilje Nordåsin as a coach. Nordås will run the 5,000 meters against Jakob Ingebrigtsen on Tuesday night.

The coach father is granted by the Norwegian media NRK’s in the interview that the situation is a bit strange for him as well.

“On the other hand, Narve has been in my coaching since I was 15-16 years old and I have an obligation to follow him.”

Father Ingebrigtsen’s coaching responsibility for her boys has been on hiatus since February. Eldest son Henrik Ingebrigtsen informed then that the coaching relationship between father and son can no longer be continued. In March, Gjert Ingebrigtsen admitted that there have been tensions in the family regarding the matter.

On Saturday, the youngest brother Jakob Ingebrigtsen answered “no” to the question of whether he plans to have a dialogue with his father during the European Championships. He specified that he had come to run, not to have a dialogue with anyone.

Gjert Ingebrigtsen has heard the statements and is not going to demand any dialogue.

“He chooses himself with whom he wants to talk or not. He says he is here to do his job and deals with as few people as possible. That has to be respected.”

The European Championships have gone very well in the family in previous years. Among the boys, Henrik Ingebrigtsen won European Championship gold in 1,500 meters in 2012. Filip Ingebrigtsen took gold at the same distance in 2016 and Jakob Ingebrigtsen in 2018, when he also brought gold from the 5,000m race.