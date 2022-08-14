Athletics European Championships | Sports boss Sami Itani promised to resign if there is no EC medal – HS evaluates which Finns can save him

The EC athletics championships start today. Javelin throw is again the number one sport for men, but Aleksi Ojala can surprise in walking. Women’s success rests on the triple jump, javelin throw and pole vault. Finland has only been without EC medals in Budapest 1966 and Berlin 2018.

A big one the team does not guarantee success for Finland in the European Athletics Championships starting on Monday in Munich, but the hope for a medal lives on.

When the calculation window uses the traditional ten percent rule, seven athletes from Finland’s nearly 70-person team should have a chance to place in the top eight in their sport, some even for medals.

Chairman of the Finnish Sports Association (SUL). Sami Itani has publicly promised that if Finland does not get any medals from this summer’s two prestigious competitions, he will resign.

At the World Championships in Eugene, the Finns got four points. Pole vaulter Wilma Murto and a javelin thrower Lassi Etelätalo were sixth. Moukari thrower Silja Kosonen was seventh and javelin thrower Oliver Helander eighth.

The same athletes, with the exception of Helander, also emerge as potential medalists of the European Championships and saviors of Itani’s presidency.

Finland has only been without EC medals in Budapest in 1966 and in Berlin in 2018. The poor success in Berlin led SUL’s then head of coaching Jyrki Kemppainen get rid of

Lassi Etelätalo is once again Finland’s credit athlete at the European Championships.

Medal hopes

Men’s javelin

Lassi Etelätalo flashed his throwing fitness a week ago at the Kaleva Games. At the end, he threw the longest arc of his career in eight years, 84.62 meters.

Etelätalo’s result is eighth in the recent javelin ranking of the European Championships, but it will hardly remain his ranking at the h-moment.

Coach Leo Pusa says that the best throws of Etelätalo this season are coming.

“Lass has the ingredients to throw 86 meters. In the Kaleva Games, his best throw was the third throw. If the hand had stayed straight, it would have gone further than the winning throw”, says Pusa, who is still coaching Etelätalo this year.

In its previous value competitions, Etelätalo has always been among the eight. In 2014, he was fourth at the European Championships, as well as at the 2019 World Championships. At the Tokyo Olympics a year ago, he was eighth.

The number one in statistics is the Czech Republic’s World Cup triple Jakub Vadlejch, 90.88. Pusa also raises another Czech thrower as a medal favorite Vítězslav Veselýn (85,97).

“The Germans, on the other hand, may no longer be able to cope. They have been throwing hard for years, which takes its toll,” says Pusa.

Read more: The German spearheads will miss the European Championships

Oliver Helander injured his side in the Kaleva Games and will not compete in Munich. He will be replaced Toni Keränenwho was also involved in the World Championships.

Finland’s third thrower Toni Kuusela is tenth in the EC statistics (84.01).

“I don’t think the sled is turning a bit,” says Kuusela.

Senni Salminen got two approved jumps at the Kaleva Games, but coach Matti Mononen is confident in his protégé’s EC fitness.

Women’s triple jump

Kristiina Mäkelä and Senni Salminen will start the EC competition from exactly the same positions as Helander and Etelätalo. Mäkelä is second in the statistics, Salminen is eighth (14.32).

In the World Championships, Mäkelä was fourth best in the qualifiers with a season’s best (14.48) and ninth in the final. In the previous European Championships in 2016 and 2018, Mäkelä was also ninth.

Ukrainian statistical leader (14.74) Maryna Beh’-Romanchuk has made his results in the hall.

Coach Matti Mononen says that Salminen will come to the European Championships in top condition and that, like Etelätalo, Munich will see the best result of the season.

Women’s shot put

Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervo did a great job qualifying for the WC, and the same is expected from the EC arena. Tervo starts the competition as third in the EC (74.40) and Kosonen in eighth (72.22).

Last summer, Kosonen won everything possible in the youth competitions. The debut at the World Championships for adults already brought a point.

Wilma Murto, who jumped sixth in the World Championships, says she is looking forward to the European Championships.

Women’s pole vault

Wilma Murto was the third best European at the World Championships with a season’s best of 460 cents. Ahead of him were Slovenian Tina Šutej and Greece Aikaterini Stefanidi.

In the EC statistics, Turku is ninth, but pole vaulting is a tactical sport where the weather plays a big role when jumping outside. In practice, anything can happen.

Murro’s training partner and good friend Holly Bradshaw not competing in Munich. The Briton’s stick broke dramatically in the World Championship qualifiers, and he was eliminated from the final. He also missed the British Commonwealth Games on August 2.

In the Kaleva games, Murto lost To Elina Lampelawhich is 16th in the EC statistics. Saga Andersson is ranked 21 but was close to a big surprise at the World Championships.

Aleksi Ojala’s emotions broke out during the World Cup walk in Eugene.

35 km walk

Aleksi Ojala distributed his strength correctly in the WC walk in Eugene, where he was 13th and the fourth best European. Ojala comes to Munich as the third player in statistics. Ahead of him are Sweden’s World Cup medalists Perseus Karlstrom and Spain Miguel Angel Lopez.

Ojala has walked this season with a record of 2:28.22, but statistical times do not have much importance in walking. The condition of the day is decisive. If Ojala can hang on to Karlström’s pace, it could take him far.

1982 European champion Reima Salonen coached Ojala for a long time. Now he is a coach Veli-Matti Ranta. Finland’s second long-distance walker Brother-Matti “Aku” Partanen stay out of Munich.

Read more: Two athletes will be left out of the EC athletics team

Partase has a nerve problem in his buttock that bothered him before the World Cup and has not improved.

Sara Kuivisto on a morning run at the Kaleva Games in Joensuu.

Score athletes and surprises

Women’s 800 meters

It was close to that Sara Kuivisto would not have competed at all this summer. Kuivisto ran four Finnish records at the Olympic Games in Tokyo a year ago, two at 800 meters and two at 1,500 meters.

This season, Kuivisto was supposed to focus on the 1,500 meters, but an intestinal infection in the WC halls in the winter ruined the plan. Porvoolainen was selected for the World Championships, but he started his outdoor season only after them on July 26 in Jyväskylä.

The other week at the Kaleva Games in Joensuu, Kuivisto ran as a double champion on his travels and didn’t want to reminisce too much about his difficult spring.

“There were several thoughts about whether anything would come of this. There were all kinds of struggles, but I can’t stop thinking about those old things. Let’s go today”, Kuivisto says to HS.

The landscape runs only 800 meters in Munich. For some reason, the ranking of the European Championships does not take into account Kuivisto’s SE time of 1:59.41, which he ran in the Olympic Games, with which he is sixth in the statistics.

“A place in the final is an absolute goal. This is the last summer in the basket,” says Kuivisto.

If he had wanted to, he could also have qualified for 1,500 meters in Munich, but his coach decided against him Ari Suhonen with that 800 meters is sufficient in this situation.

“1,500 meters requires so many kilometers below that it passes. During the administration period, 1,500 meters was already my main distance,” says Kuivisto.

Men’s 3,000m steeplechase

Stomach upset and nutritional absorption problems spoiled Raitanen’s top The World Cup. In the Kaleva Games, he ran solo as champion with a good time of 8:21,10. The time was five seconds off his record.

In the EC competition statistics, Raitanen is eighth (8:19,34). When Jukka Keskisalo won the European steeplechase championship in 2006, he only had the 12th best statistical time.

Women’s 400m Hurdles

Viivi Lehikoinen wiped the dust in the World Cup Tuija Helanderin 54.60 from the 35-year-old Finnish record in his time.

Read more: Viivi Lehikoinen finally broke the eternal Finnish record: “There is no need to answer that question anymore”

In the Kaleva Games, Lehikoinen only ran a smooth 400 meters, in which he became the Finnish champion. Lehikoinen comes to the European Championships ranked eighth in the statistics. In the World Championships, he was the sixth best European of the trip, so at least that is Lehikoinen’s goal in the European Championships.

Alisa Vainio after the World Cup marathon a month ago in Eugene.

Women’s marathon

Alisa Vainio only a month left to recover from the marathon of the World Championships, where he was 16th and the fourth best European.

Coach Jarmo Viskarin according to the trip and the recovery from the time difference have gone well. Even after the World Championships, Vainio was not completely sure about his participation in the EC marathon.

“We knew that the decision would be very late, that it was worth leaving. There are a lot of question marks ahead. You’ll only see it in the middle of the race, how things have gone. Alisa is a good competitor,” says Viskari.

It will be hot for the European Marathon in Munich. Viskari hoped that the start of Monday’s run would have been brought up, but the appeal did not go through.

Women also have a four-person team race at the marathon. In addition to Vainio, there are also the recent top 10 Finnish champion Nina Chydenius, Suvi Miettinen and Annemari Kiekara (nee Sandell).

The last time Kiekara competed on the track was in the 1999 World Championships in Seville, i.e. 23 years ago. He qualified in the heats of 5,000 meters.

In the year 2002 Janne Holmén won the men’s EC gold in the marathon in Munich.

Running in a beanie, Samuel Purola broke the fastest time ever run by a Finn in Finland in the 200 meters at the Kaleva Games.

Men’s sprints

Markus Pöyhönen ran in Munich in 2002 with 100 and finished fourth. Pöyhöhen was fifth in the race, but the British winner Dwain Chambers was later disqualified due to a doping violation.

Since then, no similar Finnish success has been seen in men’s sprints. Tommi Hartonen reached the semi-finals in the same games in 200 meters.

20 years later, two Finnish male sprinters are running in the Munich Olympic Stadium, Samuel Samuelsson with 100 and Samuel Purola at 200 meters. In addition, the men have an instant messaging team.

Samuelsson and Purola have run Finnish records on their travels this summer: Samuelsson 10.16 and Purola 20.45. In the EC statistics, both are in 16th place and going to the semi-finals.

In the Kaleva Games, Purola’s winning time of 20.62 was the fastest time ever run by a Finn in Finland.