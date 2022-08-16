Athletics European Championships | Santeri Kuusiniemi rattled into the semi-finals – Elmo Lakka wondered about the loss of his momentum

Santeri Kuusiniemi finished third in his heat in the 110 meter hurdles. Elmo Lakka and Ilari Manninen were disappointed in the European Championships.

Santeri Kuusiniemi was responsible for a happy Finnish surprise at the European Athletics Championships in Munich and advanced to the semi-finals of the men’s 110-meter hurdles.

He ran a time of 13.89 in Tuesday morning’s preliminaries, was third in his heat and 15th in the entire preliminaries.

“It wasn’t a clean run and it rattled. I had to put the gas down”, Kuusiniemi talked after his performance.

“Morning run and heat, so it wasn’t a wonderful time,” said the runner who clocked his record of 13.68 this season.

A place in the semi-finals was to the taste of the value competition debutant.

“I can’t describe it in words. I dreamed of a place in the semi-finals. I thought I was in fifth place when I came to the finish line, but I was third”, 23-year-old Kuusiniemi smiled.

In progress during the interview, he watched the first round of Elmo Laka on the TV screen.

“Step, step”, Kuusiniemi encouraged his Jyväskylä Field Athletes teammate.

The encouragement was not enough. Neither is the pace of the mighty Laka. He finished sixth in his heat with a time of 13.78.

Four of the best heats would have gone directly to the continuation and one runner from the time comparison of all heats, but Laka’s time was three hundredths too slow. He was the ninth fastest in the entire heats.

“The start was quite clean, and I was at the front. There was no hustle and bustle, which is at its best.”

Lacquer ran SE 13.31 last year and also advanced to the Olympic semi-finals during a good season. This season’s best time of 13.55 was already in May in Jyväskylä, and there was no point in the semi-finals at the World Championships.

“In May, it was plus 11 degrees. Now, three months later, I’m two tenths slower”, Lakka wondered.

“I feel good in training, and I can get close to the records there. I will push until the end of the season.”

The career is continuing even after the season.

“The slipper hasn’t moved this season, but you shouldn’t put your shoes on the coat rack,” said the Finnish record holder.

Also Finland’s third competitor Ilari Manninen qualified. He ran a modest time of 14.08 in the first heat and 22nd in all heats.

“Clean and relaxed drive, but slow. I feel tired. As soon as I make sure, it happens like this. I didn’t crash and it felt good, but I was surprised how I was so slow. Pretty heavy feeling when it’s early in the morning, Manninen summed up after starting at 9:35 a.m. local time competition.”

Kuusiniemi runs its semi-finals on Wednesday.

“You have to run a couple of tenths faster. Now just to tune in”, Kuusiniemi planned.