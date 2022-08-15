Athletics European Championships | Saga Andersson had a rude fate again: he was the first to qualify from the continuation, just like in the World Championships

The strange rule of sprints in the European Championships upsets Samuli Samuelsson: “Everyone should come to the heats”. Kristian Pulli 14th in the long qualifying. The Kula women qualified.

Munich

SAGA ANDERSSON experienced a dull fate for the second time in a row at the prestigious athletics championships.

Vantaalainen was the first woman to be eliminated from the pole vault EC finals in the same way as a month ago at the World Championships in Eugene.

Even before the last jump of the qualification, Andersson was going to the final as the twelfth jumper. Briton Sophie Cook however, exceeded 450 cents and dropped Andersson.

“After crossing 440, the feeling in my body was really bad and I started thinking about it too much. I directly started pushing jumps from then on. For the last jump I got something relaxed. It was a win for me, even though the jump was limbo,” Andersson said.

Wilma Murto exceeded 450 by the third and Elina Lampela 440 on his first. Andersson also broke 440 on his first, but 440 didn’t go until his third attempt. That solved the stick math and the further placement.

“I had a really good feeling thinking about the final. I got a good feel for the jump spot. The winds are not strong, although they are rotating. A traditional stadium place,” Murto said.

This summer, Samuli Samuelsson has run 10.16 of the 100 SE. In the EC arena, he ran 10.39.

Samuli Samuelsson was the first Finn to be eliminated from the European Championships in athletics.

On Monday morning, in the 100 meter preliminaries, he ran a time of 10.39, which was not enough for a place in the semi-finals.

In the 100 meters, the 14 best runners in the EC statistics made it to the semifinals without preliminaries. If one of them misses the competition, no new runner will be taken in his place.

Originally, in 2016, a policy was created for the EC competitions of the Olympic years, that the 12 best in the EC statistics in sprint and hurdle distances go directly to the semi-finals

The rule was intended to save runners for the Olympic Games in Rio that year, and it has not been repealed.

“I personally don’t like putting athletes in an unequal position. Everyone should make it to the heats, especially with the current false start rule. It’s the salt of prestigious competitions that even tough names can drop out in the heats,” said Samuelsson.

To his initial run Samuelsson was not satisfied. Especially the starting acceleration was weak. Samuelsson has been sick since the Kaleva Games held at the beginning of August.

“I can’t say whether the illness affected the run,” Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson ran 10.16 SE in the summer. He had the fastest statistical time of his heat. He was twelfth in the overall times of the heats.

“The run was quite soft throughout. It didn’t excite me. I was pretty sure I couldn’t continue there. I believed that a time in the lower parts of 10.3 was needed for the semi-finals,” said Samuelsson.

Samuelsson’s European Championships will continue later this week in the Finnish relay.

Kristian Pulli didn’t get enough measurements for his long jumps even at the European Championships. Pulli was 14th in the length qualification with a result of 770 cents. Four more cents would have been needed for the final.

At the World Championships, Pulli was 26th in qualifying with a result of 756 cents.

Pulli has had health problems this season. He has had a groin problem that limits his maximum speed. The length is above all a speed sport.

“Health has progressed. Fitness is a question mark,” Pulli said on Sunday, on the eve of the race.

Two years ago, Pulli jumped SE 827. This year, he has jumped eight meters.

Senja Mäkitörmä and Eveliina Rouvali qualified from the women’s shot put final. Rouvali pushed over 17 meters (17.07) for the fifth time this summer and was 17th.

Mäkitörmä pushed his best 16.94 and was 19th.

“When 17.33 was enough for the final, it’s sad that I couldn’t push it myself,” Mäkitörmä said.

Salla Sipponen was tenth in his discus qualifying group. The native of Keuruu threw 56.47, which was a clear failure. With his winning score of 57.45 at the Kaleva Games, he would have aimed for a place in the final.