Athletics European Championships | Finns walk the streets of Munich in a happy mood – Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala step to the starting line

Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala set out to “enjoy 35 kilometers”.

Finland Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala are looking forward to the 35 km walking races of the European Athletics Championships. Both succeeded and made it to the finish line in the World Cup competitions, so an intact performance is also in mind on the streets of Munich.

“I’m leaving with a good mood after success in the World Championships, Neuvonen, who finished 20th in Eugene with a record time of 2:57.42, said yesterday at the Finnish team’s media conference.”

“It’s nice when there’s a two-kilometer track, so there won’t be 70 turns.”

Also Ojala is more comfortable on a two-kilometer run instead of a one-kilometer track. He was 13th in the World Championships with a Finnish record of 2.28.22.

“I’ve had a small hamstring injury, so I’ve been resting it. Now the leg is together and pain-free”, so there is nothing to do but enjoy the 35 kilometers.

“I was 13 in Eugene. If we honed it upwards.”

Elisa Neuvonen pictured at the World Championships in Eugene.

Walking competitions start at 9:30 Finnish time, i.e. well before the worst heat wave of the day. In Germany, the clock is one hour later.

“The weather determines the nature of the race”, Ojala guessed.

Neuvonen relies on, for example, cooling vests before the competition.

“I try to do things like before the start of the World Cup.”

EC competitions on the second day, a large number of other Finns will compete in Munich. For example, at 10:35 Elmo Lakka, Santeri Kuusiniemi and Ilari Manninen will attack the heats of 110 meters fences. Top Raitanen compete in the preliminaries of the 3,000-meter hurdles.

Silja Kosonen, Krista Tervo and Sara Killinen are trying to figure out the qualification of the shot put from 2:30 p.m.