Tuesday, August 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics European Championships | Finns walk the streets of Munich in a happy mood – Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala step to the starting line

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

Sport|Athletics European Championships

Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala set out to “enjoy 35 kilometers”.

Finland Elisa Neuvonen and Aleksi Ojala are looking forward to the 35 km walking races of the European Athletics Championships. Both succeeded and made it to the finish line in the World Cup competitions, so an intact performance is also in mind on the streets of Munich.

“I’m leaving with a good mood after success in the World Championships, Neuvonen, who finished 20th in Eugene with a record time of 2:57.42, said yesterday at the Finnish team’s media conference.”

“It’s nice when there’s a two-kilometer track, so there won’t be 70 turns.”

Also Ojala is more comfortable on a two-kilometer run instead of a one-kilometer track. He was 13th in the World Championships with a Finnish record of 2.28.22.

“I’ve had a small hamstring injury, so I’ve been resting it. Now the leg is together and pain-free”, so there is nothing to do but enjoy the 35 kilometers.

See also  Movies | The creators of the Finnish blockbuster film decided that girls need to be told in a new way: "James Bond's face when he has an orgasm has never been shown"

“I was 13 in Eugene. If we honed it upwards.”

Elisa Neuvonen pictured at the World Championships in Eugene. Picture: Vesa Moilanen / Magazine photo

Walking competitions start at 9:30 Finnish time, i.e. well before the worst heat wave of the day. In Germany, the clock is one hour later.

“The weather determines the nature of the race”, Ojala guessed.

Neuvonen relies on, for example, cooling vests before the competition.

“I try to do things like before the start of the World Cup.”

EC competitions on the second day, a large number of other Finns will compete in Munich. For example, at 10:35 Elmo Lakka, Santeri Kuusiniemi and Ilari Manninen will attack the heats of 110 meters fences. Top Raitanen compete in the preliminaries of the 3,000-meter hurdles.

Silja Kosonen, Krista Tervo and Sara Killinen are trying to figure out the qualification of the shot put from 2:30 p.m.

See also  Petanque | Tiia Salo is an EC finalist in the traditional cottage sport - She now tells why the pétanque ball always ends up in the wrong place at the cottage

#Athletics #European #Championships #Finns #walk #streets #Munich #happy #mood #Elisa #Neuvonen #Aleksi #Ojala #step #starting #line

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

"Euphoria" and "Spider-Man" win the MTV awards and Zendaya shines

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.