Athletics European Championships | Annemari Kiekara has a unique Finnish record: the last time in the prestigious competition was 23 years ago

“I don’t want to close any gate and say this is the last one. Time and health will tell,” 45-year-old Kiekara thinks about continuing his career.

Annemari Kiekarasurnamed Sandell, is a five-time Finnish record runner.

He has run SE times in 5,000 and 10,000 meters, a half marathon and a five kilometer road run. The fifth Finnish record will come in a different way.

The last time Kiekara competed in the honors was in 1999, when he ran in the 5,000-meter preliminaries at the World Championships in Seville, i.e. 23 years ago.

No other Finn has a similar time span in the previous prestigious competitions.

“Fun feeling. Many teams are now led by people and coaches who competed at the same time as me. Many have come to say that they appreciate the fact that I’m still here,” says 45-year-old Kiekara.

Annemari Sandell at the World Championships in Seville in 1999.

A coil will run a marathon at the European Athletics Championships starting on Monday in Munich. He had been selected for the 2020 EC marathon in Paris, but the races were canceled completely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kiekara was able to participate in Munich through the points system, i.e. ranking, of the prestigious competitions. The place was secured when Kiekara ran three marathons this season: Rotterdam (2:39:46), Barcelona (2:40:14) and Helsinki (2:41:15).

In addition, Finland participates in the team race in the women’s marathon. In addition to Kiekara, the team includes Alisa Vainio, Nina Chydenius and Suvi Miettinen.

The women’s marathon starts at 10:30 local time. There will be warm running weather, but not excessive heat. The men’s marathon starts at 12:30 p.m.

“However, it’s not ideal marathon weather,” Kiekara says.

A group of about 50 female runners appealed to the race organizers that the marathon had been postponed due to the weather. The organizers did not change the schedule anymore, mainly because of television.

Kiekara didn’t sign the petition to delay the run.

“I didn’t get tired of the appeal, even though I got it from Nina [Chydenius]. I thought the weather was the same for everyone.”

Kalevan in the races the other weekend, Kiekara couldn’t run. He would have liked to run 10,000 meters in Joensuu, but he did not get permission from the judges’ council of the Games.

The justification was that Kiekara had not run on the track for two years.

“I applied for a wild card. It was a bit funny that I wasn’t allowed to run. It would have been good training for the EC marathon”, Kiekara says.

In the Kaleva Games, Kiekara has won thirteen SM golds between 1994 and 2020.

Kiekara is almost a record runner in value races also from the other end of the age spectrum. He was 16 years and six months old when he ran 13th in three kilometers at the 1993 World Championships in Stuttgart.

Only Johanna Manninen has been younger than Kiekara in value competitions. Manninen ran in the relay team in 1996 in Atlanta at the age of 16 years and three months.

We still have to ask Kiekara how his career in value competitions will continue from now on.

“I don’t want to close any gate and say this is the last one. Time and health will tell. Continuation is also a financial issue. I hope that there will be an intact and good run.”

