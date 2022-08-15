Monday, August 15, 2022
Athletics European Championships | Alisa Vainio runs the marathon at the top pace, the new world champion in the decathlon stopped right away – HS follows the opening day of the EC athletics

August 15, 2022
Sport|Athletics European Championships

On the opening day of the European Athletics Championships, there are many Finns in action.

Athletics On the opening day of the European Championships in Munich, a large number of Finnish athletes will be able to get into real action, and the first medals will also be handed out. HS follows the events of the race day in this story.

The races start at 11 a.m., and the first Finnish sport is the women’s pole vault qualification, which at 11:25 a.m. are Wilma Murto, Saga Andersson and Elina Lampela.

The first final race is the women’s marathon, which starts at 11:30. The men’s turn is at 12:30. The Finns in the marathon are participating Alisa Vainio, Nina Chydenius, Annemari Kiekara, Suvi Miettinen and Arttu Vattulainen.

The last race of the day is the women’s 10,000 meter run, where success is sought Camilla Richardson. The race is scheduled at 22:48.

