Athletics | European Championship gold medalist Enni Virjonen impressed the expert – a huge improvement in results in one sport: “Absolutely cheekless”

Athletics|Enni Virjonen’s junior EC gold impressed the expert.

A septuagenarian Enni Virjonen, 17, sensationally won European Under-18 gold on Friday in Slovakia. He collected a total of 6,151 points.

It is the fifth best result of all time by a seventh-ranked player under the age of 18. At the same time, it was a new Finnish record for under-18s and the top result in the age group this season.

Expert Lauri Hollo was impressed by Virjonen’s performance. A new star has possibly appeared in the sky of Finnish athletics.

“The prognosis is very good. There is great talent and potential,” says Hollo.

“Virjonen is a fast and explosive guy, a bit like Virjonen Saga Vanninen. A consistently good and hard performer.”

Virjonen’s performance at the European Youth Championships was top class, and he didn’t even reach his best in all sports. For example, in the high jump, Virjonen failed miserably and finished in 12th place. Sixth place was enough for Virjonen in the last race, i.e. the 800 meter run.

“The match is always like this, rarely does anyone succeed in all sports. But Virjonen was able to get over the bad result and focus on the next sports,” Hollo praises.

Virjonen is at the age and stage of his career where development can come in leaps and bounds in a short time. For example, earlier in the day he set a new record in the javelin throw with a result of 51.59. The record was improved at once by a whopping 9.10 meters.

“Such improvements are amazing. Virjonen’s development as a whole has been insane,” Hollo muses.

“Nine meters is a huge improvement even in percentage terms. The throw just hit the spot. It was quite a shocking improvement. And it didn’t even get caught by any wind, there wasn’t a storm wind. It just hit the button, even though technically the throw didn’t even look particularly good.”

Multi a Finn might already be anticipating Virjonen’s dominance in adult competitions. Hollo recognizes that the talent is special, but puts the brakes on the wildest expectations of all.

“The history of the world and Finland knows a lot of 17-year-olds who have been successful in prestigious competitions, who have never been seen in adult competitions. The predictability is not terribly high, but in Virjonen’s case the elements of super talent are so visible that there should be some pretty bad problems if he never makes it to the level of the adult competition.”

At the adult level, the competition is also made more difficult when the equipment becomes heavier and the bars are set higher.

“It’s difficult to predict and there’s still a long way to go, but with these types of soles, Virjonen’s journey is shorter than other people of the same age. You have to handle things sensibly and hope there are no injuries.”