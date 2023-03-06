Athletics | European champion Wilma Murto returned to Finland – now tells about the solution that led to victory

Wilma Murto is now the European champion on both outdoor and indoor tracks.

Wilma Murto returned from Istanbul to Helsinki on Sunday early evening satisfied, with the European championship medal around his neck.

“A lot of work was done for this,” he admitted, hopping on the handsome and big medal.

“The medal is also great, even better than the summer European Championships.”

Murto is the first athlete in Finnish sports history who has been able to win the European championship both outdoors and indoors.

“I didn’t know anything about it during the race, only after the race someone mentioned it to me.”

“Maybe those historical achievements should be thought about sometime when you’ve retired,” he laughed.

Burglary seems to have gotten the upper hand from its European opponents. Slovene Tina Sutej started the competition as the favorite, he had jumped over 470 six times before the European Championships, but melted in front of the Finn.

“Yes, he gave me quite a lot of resistance there on the field”, Murto mumbled.

“I just feel that I get the most out of myself in a tough place. That’s what happened in Munich and that’s what happened now in Istanbul.”

“Of course, there was a little uncertainty going into the Games, when I decided to switch from long wings back to shorter wings. The tall ones didn’t work as expected in the indoor competitions.”

Right before the European Championships, Murto therefore moved back to the fences with which he won the European Championship gold in the summer.

“During qualifying, I was assured that it works really well with them,” he confessed.

“I think I used four different poles in the race. Every time I moved to a stiffer bar, I also increased the grip height. For the final, I also took one of the new, stiffest soaps from the plastics. It was used in 491 companies.”

Murto and his coach Jarno Koivunen haven’t held a summary of the hall season yet, but its Murto admits that he plans to jump with well-considered wings in the summer as well.

“Maybe I’ll get some new things to try out between the old and new fenders, let’s see what the summer brings.”

By breaking he now has a week’s rest ahead of him, but he can’t stop exercising.

“Inspired by the World Championships, I’m going to Lapland to ski. You have to try it.”

After the ski holiday, the preparation period for the summer begins. Murto opens its season on the fifth day of May at the opening of the Diamond League in Doha.

“For Doha, the training will be lightened up a bit. After that, we will train again and then in June we plan to tour the Diamond League again.”

Murto is now looking for success in international competitions, but he will also be seen in a few competitions in his own country.

“Paavo Nurme’s races in Turku are without a doubt on the program, as well as the races under Midsummer in Kuortane and of course the races in Kaleva.”

Murro’s competition calendar is therefore built around tough international competitions. The aim is to succeed at the summer World Championships in Hungary in August.

“Now there has been success in the European Championships. Next, it should be moved to the World Cup level.”

Burglary has already proven to be a success in prestigious competitions. He is not startled by small things, and he is not startled by the pressures created by outsiders. There are only a few women from outside Europe who can threaten her position at the sharpest top of the sport.

Americans Katie Moon (483) as well as Bridget Williams (477) and Canada Alysha Newman (478) were the top women of the Halli period, along with Murro.

“Towards summer”, exclaimed Murto and headed from the airport towards the train to the north.

