Ethiopia’s Gudaf Tsegay ran a world record time in the Diamond League.

Ethiopian Gudaf Tsegay has run the women’s 5,000m world record 14:00.21 in the final event of the athletics Diamond League.

Tsegay improved the Kenyan in Eugene, USA By Faith Kipyegon ME time with no less than 4.99 seconds.

The new ME was born with the help of a light hare, and Tsegay improved his own record by a good 12 seconds. The Ethiopian was only 13th in the 5,000 meters at the World Championships in Budapest in August with a time of 15:01.13.

In the 10,000 meters of the World Championships, Tsegay won gold.