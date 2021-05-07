Athletics Espoo is organizing the 2023 European Championships in Athletics for under-23s

“Finnish know-how as an organizer of value competitions is trusted,” SUL Itani, chairman of SUL, says in a press release.

Espoo has been selected to host the 2023 European Championships in Athletics under the age of 23. Espoo will compete on the 13th and 16th. July 2023.

The European Championships for Espoo were awarded by the board of the European Athletics Federation (EA). The competitions were applied for by the Finnish Sports Federation (SUL) and the City of Espoo in cooperation with the Espoo clubs Esbo IF and Tapio in Espoo.

“Finnish know-how as an organizer of value competitions is trusted,” says the chairman of SUL Sami Itani says in a press release.

The European Championships are held at Espoo’s Leppävaara Stadium, where the Kaleva Games and, in recent years, the Motonet GP series have been held in the past.

The previous European Championships in Athletics under the age of 23 were held in Gävle, Sweden in 2019.