Athletics | Enni Virjonen is fighting for European Championship gold – an unimaginable record improvement in the javelin throw

Athletics|Enni Virjonen is fighting for the European under-18 championship in Slovakia.

Young Even the preliminary favorite for the heptathlon of the European Championships Enni Virjonen the gold medal chances improved with the ferocious javelin arc.

Virjonen improved his record by an incredible 9.10 meters. Virjonen’s throw of 51.59 is the best javelin result in the heptathlon of the under-18 EC competitions in history.

After five races, Britain led the competition Thea Brown will throw the javelin in the second group, which will start at 2:15 p.m. Virjonen was the best in the first throwing group.

In the first event of the second day of competition, Virjonen jumped a height of 604 centimeters, which is his record on outdoor tracks. In the hall, Virjonen has jumped 611.

The heptathlon European championship will be decided in the 800 meter race starting at 21:01.