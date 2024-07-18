Athletics | Enni Virjonen immediately broke the SE – continues as the overwhelming favorite of the EC match

Athletics|The Finnish top prospect started his European Championship career in the shape of his life. Virjonen, who is hunting the phantom limit of 6000 points, already broke Saga Vanninen’s 17-year-old SE this season.

Under The 18-year-old European Championships started today in Banska Bystrica, Slovakia. Heptathlon statistics leader Enni Virjonen started his match by running the age group Finnish record in the first sport.

Virjonen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.12, which is four hundredths faster than his 17-year-old SE.

The fence result is also the fastest time run in the heptathlon in the history of the under-18 European Championships.

Virjonen’s best match result of the season is 332 points better than the second ranking in the EC statistics of the age group.

Turku Virjonen, who represents the sports association, broke in May in Tampere Saga Vannisen 17-year-old SE with 35 points. Virjonen’s heptathlon record in youth equipment is 5948 points.

In the 17-year-old age group, fences that are eight centimeters lower than the general series are run, a javelin that is 100 grams lighter is thrown, and a ball that is lighter than a kilo is pushed.

In January, Virjonen surprised by breaking Vanninen’s 5-match 17-year-old indoor competition, which was considered unbreakable, with 4287 points.