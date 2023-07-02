Athletics | Emilia Kangas made a huge improvement on her record – Salla Sipponen equaled the domestic top result of the season

Emilia Kangas improved her record in the shot put by no less than 61 cents.

Seinäjoki The athletes of the region Emilia Fabric on Saturday in Lohja pushed kuulaa to become the EC medal favorites in the under-23 age group. Kangas pushed the iron ball 16.99 and improved his record by 61 cents.

Kanka’s record entitles him to second place in the EC statistics for under-23s.

“It was expected and known that the possibilities for this kind of thing exist,” Kangas said in the press release.

His father is Tero Pitkämäki became known as a javelin coach Hannu Kangas.

“Today I went to tell my father that nothing will come of this, but it clicked when I pushed casually,” Emilia Kangas repeated.

The European Championship medals for under-23s will be contested in Espoo from the 13th to the 16th. July.

Women’s Tampere’s Pyrinnön in the discus throw Salla Sipponen beat Lohja’s top domestic result of the season with 58.07. The domestic best result of the season improved by 1.87 meters.