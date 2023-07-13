Athletics | Emilia Kangas got a more cheerful look for her career from bronze: “I’ve been there many times and I feel like I’ll never succeed”

Kanka’s bronze result was 16.75.

13.7. 19:33 | Updated 13.7. 20:40

A shot putter Emilia Fabric achieved his goal of a medal in the under-23 European Championships. He cleared the qualification for sure, started the final race with a brisk 16-meter crossing and secured the bronze medal with a result of 16.75 in the fourth round.

Kangas felt that the achievement gave a brighter look to his entire career.

“I have had the feeling many times that I will never succeed. Now I succeeded, so it’s not true,” Kangas explained the meaning of the medal.

Kangas was able to share the joy of success with both of his coaches. He received instructions from his technical coach during the competition Ahti from Arokallio and from his coach father in charge of physics From Hannu Kankaawho trained the javelin thrower Tero Pitkämäki during this career.

“My father must have completely messed up when I won the bronze”, Kangas guessed.

“I hugged the coaches after the race and shed a few tears. My father might have teased me too, but Ahti is a pretty strong man. Mom wasn’t there, but greetings to her.”

Holland’s Alida van Daalen won the competition overwhelmingly with a result of 18.32. Great Britain’s Serena Vincent took the silver with a difference of 18 cents to Kanka.

The competition, including the qualifier, went according to Kankaa’s plans.

“I wasn’t really nervous at all during the break after qualifying. I spent time with my boyfriend, I came to the race venue relaxed, I pushed good warm-up pushes and it was a good race”, Kangas recounted the day of the competition.

Kangas pushed 16.26 with his first. Then came overstepping before the bronze medal in the fourth round. He stepped over the last ones again.

“I wouldn’t say I pushed at risk. It was just a hard attempt to push far”, Kangas explained his overstepping.

“And I didn’t worry about them. I knew that I could make one succeed as the race progressed and I calmed down. At the end, the pack got a little confused again and I tried really long again”, and I didn’t stay in the ring.

Medal and the success in the most important competition of the season proved at the same time that Kangas made the right decision before the 2021 season when he became a cyclist.

“I wanted to see what would become of me as a cyclist”, Kangas explained the decision.

At the same time, Arokallio joined the team.

“Dad and I agreed that we can’t figure things out together. The coaching relationship between father and daughter is difficult anyway, and we started at a completely new edge for both of them, so we took Ahdi along,” Kangas returned to the fall 2020 decisions.

“Initially, we agreed to cooperate until Christmas, but it has been extended since then, and hopefully it will continue in the same way.”

Kangas feels that he still has a lot to improve in the sport.

“Performance has been built little by little, and the technology is starting to be just fine. Then it goes much, much further when it’s ready. The exercises already promise really good things,” Kangas revealed.