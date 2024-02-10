Athletics | Elmo Lakka hailed a special starting shuffle: “I've experienced this too”

Lakka won the 60-meter hurdles after several restarts in Lyon on Friday.

Aturi Elmo Lakka withstood the pressure of a long relay to win the 60m hurdles in Lyon late Friday night in 7.67. It's his second best time of the season.

Lakka found himself in an exceptionally difficult situation when his output device tripped. The race was only started on the fourth attempt. On one of the shots fired back, Lakka fell.

“I bet there was a problem with the output devices. I saw that the reaction time was 0.085 for me every time, and that is not possible. The sender said don't move, and I don't think I did,” Lakka commented in the press release of the Finnish Sports Confederation (SUL).

Stop the start flash was annoying, because it ate the bottom of the top time. Some of Laka's starting racks were replaced after the first starting attempt.

“I was pretty upset when I got a really good start on the first two attempts, but this one was worth it,” Lakka said.

Women's in the race Nooralotta Neziri was third with a time of 8.08. The time was not satisfactory, but the third place was, because the running mood was not the best possible after the flu.

“It got to me when I had a good run in Val de Reuil and immediately after that I got a cold,” Neziri said, referring to the race in France at the end of January, which he won with his season's best time of 8.06.

Running in the eighth lane, Neziri was not at the top speed at the first fence, but a good finish put him in third place. The competition was won by Spain Xenia Benach at 8.06.

“The final run was a good success for me mentally. I lost first or second place in that last throw. After the run, I was sure that I was at least second.”

at 1,500 meters Nathalie Blomqvist ran the women's third with her indoor record and the season's domestic best time of 4:10.05. Blomqvist was sixth in the beginning, but gradually rose from there. The competition was won by Italy Marta Zenoni with a time of 4:08.92.

“The start was a bit bad for me. Maybe I was too far behind. However, I thought that I would run relaxed and increase the ranking little by little. At the end, it was a little sad that there was so much strength left,” Blomqvisti stated.

In the women's triple jump Senni Salminen took fourth place with a result of 13.82. The result came immediately in the first round. The competition was won by Turkey Tugba Danismaz with a result of 14.10.

Salminen opened his season a little over two weeks ago in Denmark with a result of 13.87.