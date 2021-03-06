No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics Elmo Lakka and Nooralotta Neziri will continue to the semifinals in the European Championships

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
March 6, 2021
in World
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Lakka and Neziri were second in their first rounds.

6.3. 15:39

Elmo Lakka secured his semi-finals in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Lakka will continue the European Championships in indoor tracks tomorrow in Torun, Poland, but another from Jyväskylä Ilari Manninen was eliminated from the sequel.

Lakka was second in the first round with a time of 7.70 and Manninen was sixth in the round with a time of 7.90. In the Manninen lot, the trip was only reached by a third company.

The semi-finals and finals of the men’s quick fencing will run on the closing day of the race on Sunday.

Nooralotta Neziri will continue, like Laka, to tomorrow’s semi-finals in the 60-meter fencing European Championships. Although Nezir’s start didn’t succeed in the first round, he ran second in one and continued.

Nezir’s initial batch time was 8.03. He has improved his Finnish record to 7.91 this season.

Anni Siirtola could not properly show his skills on the Torun track because he was rejected due to a fraudulent departure.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.