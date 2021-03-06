Athletics Elmo Lakka and Nooralotta Neziri will continue to the semifinals in the European Championships

Lakka and Neziri were second in their first rounds.

6.3. 15:39

Elmo Lakka secured his semi-finals in the men’s 60-meter hurdles. Lakka will continue the European Championships in indoor tracks tomorrow in Torun, Poland, but another from Jyväskylä Ilari Manninen was eliminated from the sequel.

Lakka was second in the first round with a time of 7.70 and Manninen was sixth in the round with a time of 7.90. In the Manninen lot, the trip was only reached by a third company.

The semi-finals and finals of the men’s quick fencing will run on the closing day of the race on Sunday.

Nooralotta Neziri will continue, like Laka, to tomorrow’s semi-finals in the 60-meter fencing European Championships. Although Nezir’s start didn’t succeed in the first round, he ran second in one and continued.

Nezir’s initial batch time was 8.03. He has improved his Finnish record to 7.91 this season.

Anni Siirtola could not properly show his skills on the Torun track because he was rejected due to a fraudulent departure.