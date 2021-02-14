Athletics Ella Junnila set a Finnish record, even though she witched her jumps: “The run didn’t roll any”

Junnila crossed 194 in his first.

Height jumper Ella Junnila on Sunday made a new high jump on the Finnish record on inland tracks. Junnila surpassed 194 in his competition in Tampere with his first attempt.

SUL: n Based on his comments to Yleisurheil.fi even better may be promised. Junnila was not very happy with his competition.

“The race was now right via dolorosa. The run did not roll any. Of course, it made it difficult to jump, which I have based on a good pace, ”Junnila said.

Junnila said the record was improved by the power of will. He estimates that he made his best jump already at a lower altitude.

“Today, I am pleased jumps only 190 of the border. It was kind of calm and controlled, just as the jump should be. That crossing of 194 was also ok as a jump. ”

Junnila improved by a record two cents a record in his own name, which he jumped at his season opener in Stockholm just over a week ago.

The Finnish record that Junnila jumped on the outer tracks is a cent better 195. Junnila tried in Tampere from a height of 196, but dropped three times. 196 is the cut-off for the Tokyo Olympics.

Junnila was by far the number one in the Tampere race, coming in second Saga Vanninen exceeded 177.

Junnila will continue his competition season at the Finnish Championships in Jyväskylä next weekend.