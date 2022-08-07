Sunday, August 7, 2022
Athletics | Ella Junnila makes her way to the height final, there will be fierce competition for the WC gold – HS follows the Kaleva Games

August 7, 2022
On the closing day of the Kaleva Games, the last European Championships representative is being searched for the men’s javelin and the women’s javelin.

Joensuu On the last day of the Kaleva Games, the greatest interest is focused on the javelin throw site and the moukari ring. There are two competition tickets for the European Championships in Munich.

In Keihää, the third runner is wanted in men. Toni Kuusela, Toni Keränen and Topias Laine are all eligible based on ranking. The best placed goes to the games, if the result is at least 82 meters.

If the required result limit is not exceeded, the selection is made based on the entire season.

The European Championship has already been selected Oliver Helander and Lassi Etelätalo. The javelin final starts at 17:20.

Women’s moukari Suvi Koskinen and Sara Killinen can claim a race ticket. The one who ranks better goes Silja Kosonen and Krista Tervon as a result. The moukari final will be thrown from 2:40 p.m.

HS follows the events of the competition day in the tracking below this story.

