Athletics | Ella Junnila made an effort in the Czech Republic to finish second in her hall season opener

A high jumper Ella Junnila opened the hall season competitions with second place in Kladno, Czech Republic on Saturday. Junnila exceeded the height of 183 in the competition. Eveliina Rouvali was fourth in the shot put with the season’s best domestic result of 16.83.

Junnila crossed 183 on her first. After that, he missed 185, dropped once at 187, and finally tried twice at 189 without success.

“In Ella’s company, out of 187, the foot bumped a little during the effort and it felt like it was pushing in the ankle of the foot. He decided to let the ankle rest a bit and left the final attempts at 189. One of them was just fine”, the coach Tuomas Sallinen evaluated Junnila’s jumps in the Sports Association’s bulletin.

The competition was won by Ukraine Julia Tshumatchenko with a score of 189.

Rouvali succeeded best in her last attempt. The competition was won by Canada Sarah Mitton with a result of 18.84.