Athletics Ella Junnila jumped to the European Championship final

March 5, 2021
Junnila determined the height of 191 in the qualifier.

Height jumper Ella Junnila made his way to the finals of the European Championships in Torun, Poland. Junnila determined the height of 191 in the qualifiers, taking the place in the European Championship final of eight jumpers. The final will be competed on Sunday night.

Junnila opened the qualifier for 182 and crossed it first. From the next altitude, 187, he dropped once, but went over another. 191 was also surpassed by another. The qualifying limit was 194, but the bar was not raised, as only the required number, or eight jumpers, exceeded 191.

