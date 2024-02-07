Athletics | Ella Junnila jumped a hard result in the ice rink – she made a wish to the Nokia Arena

Ella Junnila surpassed 186 in the Czech Republic.

Morning newspaper, STT

A high jumper Ella Junnila your side's domestic top result of the season was 186 in the competition organized in Trinec, Czech Republic on Wednesday. He achieved the same result at the end of January in France.

Junnila crossed the first heights of 177 and 182 on her first. At 186, he had to use all three of his attempts. In the first two, there were clear falls, but in the last attempt, the bar was well exceeded.

“There was one really good jump in the competition,” Junnila commented in the Urheiluiliito press release and referred to her crossing of 186.

According to Junnila, technology is advancing at a good pace.

“Moderate to do, but the difficulty is still the final rhythm of my pace. That needs to be improved. Now it's good that I can get payments to the bank.”

In Trinec, the competition took place in somewhat special conditions: the competition venue was built in an ice rink.

Junnila commented on the special competition venue in the stories section of Instagram. He says that he has competed before, for example, in the parking lot of a shopping center and in a volleyball hall.

“So I'm waiting for someone to come up with the idea of ​​organizing a height race at the Nokia Arena,” Junnila wrote in the stories section.

Junnila was fourth in the race. Greece jumped to victory Tatiana Gusina at a height of 190.

Junnila's season continues this weekend in the Czech Republic.