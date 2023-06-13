Athletics | Ella Junnila is confident in the changes she has made: “A really good result is yet to come”

Ella Junnila has got the basics right. Now is the time for filings and harder results.

Morning newspaper, Turku

To Tampere The aspiration Ella Junnila there was one smile at the high jump venue of the Paavo Nurme Games. The result 187 was still not what Junnila and the spectators expected, but the jumper is enjoying doing it again.

“I enjoy competing!” Junnila said and laughed loudly.

“A couple of years were more difficult because of various things. When I get to enjoy jumping and do what I like and when it goes better than last time, I can’t be terribly angry. Of course I want better, but above all I have fun there.”

Junnila crossed 178, 183 and 187 in her first. At that point, it seemed that the long streak would come to an end. The last time the SE woman got above 190 was a year ago, and even then at Paavo Nurme’s games.

“Yes, it would be nice, but this takes its own time. I have really good credit, and it will come when the time is right.”

In Turku, the bar fell three times from 191 due to “own mistake”.

Junnila changed coach in the middle of summer 2021, when he took over the pulling responsibility Tuomas Sallinen. Pyrinnö’s jumper has talked about how the cooperation was initially intended to lay the groundwork, especially in terms of physics.

Injuries have partly made development difficult. The last one came in the last government period, which ended quickly. I got a small tear on my ankle. According to Junnila, the injury healed well, and she was able to train on schedule for the summer. In the races, the leg is still taped, but only as a precaution.

“Now the patches have been patched. We are starting to be in a situation where we no longer need to create bases, but can focus on fine-tuning.”

One part of fine tuning is speed running. In the past, Junnila has jumped with a flying speed of eight steps. Now he leaves his place and takes ten steps. The aim of the change is to ensure that the performance level does not fluctuate from day to day due to, among other things, different platforms.

The change has been driven in above all in the competitions, as he only had time to do a few full-speed jumping exercises before the competition season.

“Regarding that, it has gone well. The decision was right.”

The jump is still not fully formed. In many jumps, Junnila has risen high, but fell slightly over the bar.

“The analysis is absolutely correct. We are looking for how to get the effort so that the jump starts to roll in the right way and that we get the highest point on the bar. It depends on the timing of the jump.”

The jumps and the level of results have developed in small steps from race to race.

“The jump is there. Now only races to go, and a really good result will still come.”