Yeray Álvarez, who accumulates two weeks training normally in Lezama after overcoming his muscle injury, and Álex Berenguer are two fixed players in the Athletic eleven before him Levante this Sunday (12 h.) at the San Mamés stadium. A vital stake after three defeats and a single victory, in Ipurua, for the lions. Gaizka Garitano is not going to reform his typical team much after the competitive hiatus for international matches, with guaranteed rest.

The confinement of Yuri Berchiche because of the coronavirus, results in Mikel Balenziaga, except for unexpected swerve, return to the left side, who already occupied against Alavés. At the extreme, Berenguer may reappear, signed in this summer market from Torino, he comes to the fore as a starter, he already debuted against Alavés in the final stretch of the Mendizorroza stake, although without ruling out that he plays in the other band. In this context, against the Levante of Paco López, the most likely eleven will be the one formed by: Unai Simon; Capa, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Balenziaga; Dani García, Unai López; Muniain, Raúl García, Berenguer and Williams, without ruling out that Morcillo could enter the eleven from the left or Sancet in the midfielder, who could dismount Muniain and Raúl García.

The injured, Garitano commented, “go slowly. Kodro has been operated (right hand) now. Ibai (clavicle) is exercising, but unopposed and Yuri is with coronavirus. Nolaskoain has relapsed from his ankle injury and De Marcos is out (left ankle). They go for a long time, in the short term we are not going to recover any of them, “he compiled.