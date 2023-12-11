Athletics | Eemil Helander met Ari Nummela for the last time in November – this was the coach's most important instruction to his protégé

“Quietly, the good will come,” Ari Nummela, who died recently, said to endurance runner Eemil Helander, who took the European Youth Medal last summer.

Endurance running promise Eemil Helander fondly remembers his long-time coach who died on December 5 Ari Nummelaa.

Helander says that he will forever remember the instructions and advice of his respected running coach, the most important of which was that good things come in silence.

“Our common goal was to move forward with moderation. We train purposefully and in an upward direction, we don't aim for the jackpot for one season,” says 22-year-old Helander.

Helander already achieved a small jackpot last summer, when he ran the 5,000 meters for the European Youth Championship silver in the prestigious competitions held in Espoo. He improved his record by almost five seconds with a time of 13:40.15.

Next summer, Helander plans to aim for a place at the adult European Championship. Direct access to the EC circuit in Rome would require a record improvement of about 20 seconds.

Coach Nummela told Helsingin Sanomat in October in the interviewthat Helander could improve his record by 15 seconds next summer.

Even with Helander's moderate progression to the top of endurance running, it could be completely possible.

“It is realistic and then we would already be close to the EC limit,” Nummela said.

Ari Nummela on the Harju field in Jyväskylä on October 4, 2023.

Goof off suffered from incurable cancer. In the fall, he said he was doing well. The tumors had shrunk, but from the beginning of winter, his condition deteriorated.

Nummela was in the hospital for a long time. Helander met him for the last time in November.

“I was training in Pajulahti and Ari was in the hospital. Even after the season, I was of the opinion that it was possible to continue, but the situation changed quite quickly. It was really sad news, and I knew how to prepare for it on some level,” says Helander.

The collaboration started in January 2014, when Eemil and his father Markus Helander came to talk to Nummela. Nummela proposed Helander as the new coach at the end of autumn Janne Ukonmaanahoawho also coaches the European steeplechase champion Top from Raita.

“Janne was a natural choice and Ari's suggestion,” says Helander.

Roman In addition to the EC victory, Helander plans to return to his original running distance, the 3,000-meter hurdles. Last season, he did not run any steeplechase due to an ankle problem.

In practice, he will hardly have time to run such a good time in the hurdles next spring that he could try on that way to the European Championships.

“Janne and I are not making radical changes to training, but I would like to run obstacles again. The ankle is fine now.”

After Christmas, Helander, born in Petäjävedi, will go to a one-month training camp in South Africa. In winter, he competes in SM halls and in one indoor competition abroad.

In February, the program includes a five-kilometer street run in Ireland, and in the spring, another one-month training period in the high air in the United States.

In a week, Helander runs 120–130 kilometers. As a former competitive skier, he has also taken up skiing. The training program also includes crossfit, which steadily develops physical properties.

“The world's top athletes run 180 kilometers a week. One day I'll reach those levels too, but it's not time yet. Good things come slowly, as Ari said.”