The best pole vaulter of all time is currently the president of the International Adult Sports Federation. The Ukrainian legend opened the European Masters Games on Tuesday in Tampere.

Interview ends like a wall. Sergei Bubka does not want to answer the question about the war in his native Ukraine.

Bubka, 59, is precise in his line – and he had already been warned about this in advance. It was hoped that the questions would be written in advance, because Bubka wanted to make sure that the speech did not slip into politics.

One question, no answer. So be it.

One can only guess the reason. One option could be very personal: his hometown of Luhansk is in the Russian-occupied region of eastern Ukraine.

In the process Bubka uses his work to spread the good news of sports among nations. Nowadays, he serves as the chairman of the International Adult Sports Federation.

That’s why he is now in Tampere, where the opening of the European Master Games event was organized on Tuesday. It is a multi-sport event that brings together adult athletes in around 30 different summer sports.

There are thousands of “veterans” – depending on the sport, at least 25 or 30 years old – from a total of 77 countries. The competitions will last until July 9.

59 years old Bubka is one of the toughest athletes of all time. The list of achievements is incredible: 18 pole vault world records, six world championships and one Olympic gold – and more on the indoor track.

Bubka, who soared to his first honors victory at the World Championships in Helsinki in 1983, never competed at the Ratina Stadium. But the memories took him back 40 years, when at an invited guest event organized before the opening, he met another medalist in the showjumping event at the time, the American By Willie Banks.

Sergei Bubka and Willie Banks were great athletes of their time.

Many remember the man who made “banks”, i.e. wilded the audience by beating the rhythm at the end of the pace track at the triple jump place.

“You were from the USA, I was from the Soviet Union, but we got along well,” Bubka recalled, and Banks, 67, sympathized.

Banks, who currently works as a messenger marketing athletics, arrived in Tampere like Bubka from Helsinki, where the 40th anniversary of the World Championships was celebrated earlier in the day.

To the editors Bubka emphasized that Finland is a special place for him also for medical reasons.

“I had two, not three surgeries in Helsinki.”

The career ended at the Sydney Olympics in 2000. At that time, 36-year-old Bubka did not make it to the finals.

“I promised myself then that I would never jump from a pole again. I wanted to leave myself a memory of the best jumps and feelings.”

“When I competed, I couldn’t ski because there is such a big risk of injury in skiing. Now I ski and do mountain climbing and I enjoy sports.”

In Tampere, Bubka might compete himself.

“Maybe I’ll take part in cycling. I can’t run because of my knee.”

Bubka is the president of the International Adult Sports Federation.

Pole vaulting is still strongly in mind. One race day in Tampere will be missed, because a member of the board of the European Athletics Federation Antti Pihlakoski was lured from the legend of Pirkanmaa to the real Finland side.

“1. July is an event where old and young Finnish pole vaulters gather. I don’t know the place, but it’s only 50 minutes away.”

For Somero, then!

“There is Antti Kalliomäki toowho jumped silver in Montreal 1976″, Bubka knows.

What are you talking about with the long-term minister of the Democratic Republic?

The species Bubka follows the current situation with interest. He believes the Swede by Armand Duplantis to the possibilities of raising men’s ME up to 630 cents. Duplantis has jumped 622 on the outdoor track, while Bubka’s indoor ME jumped 30 years ago was 615, i.e. only seven centimeters weaker.

“I was already thinking about 630 in my own career. It has been said that if the bar had been in Tokyo at 630, I could have gone over it,” Bubka recalls his winning jump of 595 at the 1991 World Championships.

The star of modern Finland Wilma Murron Bubka, on the other hand, believes that he will reach the five-meter club.

“Why not? There are traditions in pole vaulting in Finland and consistent work is done here. It all depends on how he wants to develop.”

Correction 6/29/2023 at 11:05 p.m.: Contrary to what was claimed earlier in the story, Willie Banks is not a world champion, but a prize medalist. He has won silver in the triple jump at the 1983 World Championships.

