Athletics | Duplantis’ arrogant gesture attracted attention: “Maybe a little stupid”

Athletics|Duplantis washed in the expected meeting with Karsten Warholm on the track.

Athletics The Diamond League competition in Zurich will only be played on Thursday, but perhaps the most interesting match was seen at the Letzigrund stadium already on Wednesday.

The overwhelming ruler of pole vaulting in Sweden Armand Duplantis and 400-meter hurdles ME man and multiple title race winner from Norway Karsten Warholm took a measure of each other at a quick distance of one hundred meters.

The winner was Duplantis, whose arrogant gesture attracted attention.

Duplantis stopped the clock at 10.37, which is Sweden’s third fastest time on the road this season. Warholm’s time was 10.47.

Duplantis was really excited about the competition.

“It feels good. Hard to explain really. This is somehow more special than the usual stick race, pig fun. This was exactly what I thought,” commented Duplantis for Aftonbladet.

Just as he reached the finish line, Duplantis turned his eyes to Warholm and snorted at him.

“I was a little ahead of him, so I had time to take a look at where he was. It was perhaps a bit arrogant and stupid.”

Duplantis managed to glance over his shoulder to see Warholm coming.

In the future, Duplantis will be seen as Finland’s bully in national matches.

“My dream has been to run the last part of the relay in the national competition and set a Swedish record. We just have to put together the right team.”

Because Warholm lost, he will have to run in the Swedish representative outfit on Thursday in the actual Diamond League competition.

The Norwegian champion had no problem with Duplantis’ behavior.

“It’s ok. Whoever starts playing, let the game last. I would have done the same myself.”