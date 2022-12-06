Athletics | Duplantis and McLaughlin-Levrone were awarded as the best track and field athletes

Both won their sports at the World Championships in Eugene with world record results.

Pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and hurdler Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone were selected as the best track and field athletes of 2022 on Monday. Both won their sports at the World Championships in Eugene with world record results.

Sweden’s Duplantis won the best male athlete award for the second time in a vote by the WA council, members and fans.

Last season, Duplantis won the pole vault at both the World and European Championships. In Eugene, he took the championship with an ME score of 621.

American McLaughlin-Levrone improved the world record twice in the 400-meter hurdles.

He improved his country’s championship time to a record time of 51.41 and polished the result to an astonishing time of 50.68 in the World Cup final. He won all six races of the season.