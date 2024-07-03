Athletics|Topi Raitanen’s situation is about to take a turn.

Swedish the Olympic Committee follows significantly stricter criteria than the Finnish Olympic Committee when selecting the competition team. Thus stated Aftonbladet columnist Mats Wennerholm when considering the size of the western neighbor’s competition team.

Especially in the steeplechase, the blue and yellow line was tough. No less than four Swedish hurdlers fit into the top 35 in the International Association of Athletics Federations rankings (Simon Sundström 26th, Emil Blomberg 28th, Leo Magnusson 32nd and Vidar Johansson 35:s).

When 36 hurdlers are taken to the Stade de France stadium at the Olympics, Sweden could have sent a full team and still had one man to spare.

Coaching boss of the Swedish Athletics Federation Kajsa Bergqvist proposed the selection of three hurdlers, but the leadership of the Olympic Committee disagreed. So you won’t see any Swedish hurdlers in Paris.

Above of the mentioned runners, Blomberg raised the issue on his Instagram account.

“No Olympic Games for us this year. I’ve run the 22nd fastest time in the world this year and it’s only 3 seconds off the 9th fastest time in the statistics. I think I would have had my say in Paris and a place in the final would have been realistic. We will never know that, because the Swedish Olympic Committee did not accept the competition place offered to me.”

Finnish runner Top for Raitase the absence of the Swedes clears the way towards Paris. When the British Olympic Committee has also decided to leave the hurdlers at home, Raitanen, ranked 45th in the ranking, may very well get an invitation to the Olympic arena.