Athletics | Did the EC gold go to this? Rasmus Vehmaa comments on the decisive moments: “That’s where the momentum lies”

Tampere Pyrinnön’s Antti Sainio was the fastest of the group in the preliminaries of the 400-meter hurdles.

From Lappeenranta Rasmus Vehmaa opened Finland’s medal account at the under-20 European Athletics Championships in Israel. Vehmaa took silver in the 110 meter hurdles with a time of 13.23. It is a Finnish record for under-20s. Vehmaa improved the SE readings under his name by seven hundredths.

The great fast fence talent seemed to be even in championship condition in Jerusalem based on the heats and semis. The Austrian statistics leader in the final Enzo Diessl (13,12), however, kept his run together better than Vehmaa, who hit the fences a couple of times in a decisive way.

“There, the run to the fifth and sixth fences was good, but then I think I hit the sixth fence and that’s where your speed stopped. I then tried to get my rhythm back, but ran into one more fence,” said Vehmaa, according to the Sports Association’s press release.

He admitted that the bumps left him wondering.

“But it was the third run in a couple of days. Fortunately, that kind of medal came off.”

Also Rasmus’ twin brother Kasperi Vehmaa claimed the medal on Tuesday. Vehmaa jumped his record 784, but was fourth in the tough long jump final. He improved his record by nine centimeters.

Italian winner Mattia Furlani (823) and Bulgarian Bozhidar Sarâboyukov (822) cut well over eight meters.

To Tampere Purinno duo Antti Sainio–Jere Haapalainen started his career perfectly. Sainio was the fastest in the heats of the 400 meters with a time of 51.30. Haapalainen was 15th on the same trip with a time of 52.15. Both easily made their way to Wednesday’s semifinals.

Haapalainen is second in the EC competition statistics and Sainio is fourth, so they are among the medal favourites.

Haapalainen said in Urheiluiliito’s press release that he still had a little bit of heat in the plane. Sainio described his heat run as easy and relaxed.

The aspiration Vilma Väliharju qualified for the semi-finals of the 400m hurdles. He was fifth in his heat and 19th in the whole team with a time of 1:00.32. The next place was two tenths of a second away.

Remember Finns Max Lampinen advanced to the final in the shot put. He was fourth in the qualification with a result of 74.79. Lampinen is already one of the top names of the Finnish team in the Games.

Tuuli Järvinen on the other hand, took the final place in pole vault, when he crossed four meters like ten other athletes.

Essi Niskala and Siiri Siirtola missed the semi-finals in the 100-meter hurdles. Niskala (13.70) was the last of her lot, Siirtola was disqualified due to a stolen start.

Mint Laurila was sixth in the shot put final with a result of 14.86.