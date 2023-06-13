Athletics | Defectionist Jessica Kähärä close to a Finnish surprise – A huge record improvement in Turku

Kristiina Mäkelä redeemed Finland’s place in the European Team Championships by “smashing”. Senni Salminen was left without a result and hoped that jumping would be fun.

13.6. 21:20

Turku

Jessica Kähäräwas close to a real giant surprise in the Paavo Nurmi Games triple jump.

He jumped his record 13 meters and 76 cents, with which he improved his record by no less than 47 cents. The best female jumper in Finland Kristiina Mäkelä beat Kähärä by just a cent.

Last week, Kähärä broke his record of 647 cents in the gp races in Jyväskylä and set a record of 13.30 seconds for the 100 meters.

“I feel like I still haven’t recovered from the race in Jyväskylä. I was completely broke from that contract. However, this triple jump result did not come as a surprise. I knew I was in record shape, but jumping races require a kick from the legs. It was an enigma,” the 21-year-old multi-talent said.

Kähärä said that in the future he will focus on the long jump and the triple jump. He is aiming to lose in them at the European Youth Championships in July in Espoo.

“The fences can now stay.”

Kähärä’s three other Loikas exceeded his old record of 13.29. Kähärä finished fifth in the race after Mäkelä. of Jamaica Shanieka Ricketts jumped 14.20.

“I had heard that Jessica could have a long slice. It has been my wish for a long time to have new followers. You get what you wish for”, Mäkelä was happy about Kähärä’s result.

Mäkelä described his own jumps as fluttering. At the same time, however, he secured a place in the European team championships in Poland at Midsummer.

“We didn’t really find a balance. The companies were of equal thickness. Maybe the flu was a bit heavy,” Mäkelä said.

In the winter, Mäkelä beat a javelin thrower from Joensuu Joni Karvinen with. Karvinen last competed in the 2019 season.

Mäkelä did not want to talk about his private life.

“You can always ask, but there will be no answers. I really want to keep my private life private. I don’t want my dating life to be entertainment for anyone. I think it’s a bit unfair,” Mäkelä said.

Two years ago Senni Salminen was in good shape at the Paavo Nurmi Games. He then jumped handsome SE readings of 14 meters and 51 centimeters.

Eleven days later, on 19 June, he improved his result by another 12 cents at the European Team Championships in Romania.

Since then, he has not achieved similar results, although last year’s seventh place in the European Championships in Munich warmed the mood.

Tuesday Salminen opened his defecting season in a familiar place, but was left without a result. In the first attempt, there were ingredients for a jump of almost 14 meters, even if the tailwind was too much.

“It was fine, but at a certain point I started to feel it in the left heel or on the edge of it. I knew the race was pretty much over. However, I set out to try. We’ll see tomorrow how the condition of the leg is,” said Salminen.

Salmi has a difficult winter behind it. He had an operation on his shoulder and there were few jumping exercises. In addition, he had an overexertion condition, the contributing factors of which were found in the blood tests.

At the beginning of June, he jumped a height of 606 centimeters in Lappeenranta. On Saturday, the program includes a jumping race in Kuortane.

“Now that there was no hall season, there has been a long break in competing, but isn’t that where it will come from? There is nothing wrong with health. Now, though, I would be in such a mood that I would like to change sports. We’ll see again tomorrow.”

Salminen has publicly said that he relied on the help of a sports psychologist in order to balance things related to training and competition.

“He has taken it hard and is still taking it. When you go back to the competition arena, things don’t start moving forward by snapping your fingers. I’ve said everywhere, if jumping was fun, that would be the main goal of the season.”