Athletics | Daniel Kosose, who won the gold in the high jump, harshly criticizes the Finnish Sports Association

Daniel Kosonen got food poisoning a week ago in Norway, where he competed in the Nordic board game.

Men's Tampere's Pyrinnön, who competed in front of the home crowd, won the height WC gold medal Daniel Kosonen with a score of 217.

Kosonen's preparation for the competition was not completely optimal. A week ago, the jumper competed in the indoor track PM competitions in Norway and got food poisoning on the trip, which started with symptoms on the night between Sunday and Monday.

“The food arrangements there were a bit questionable from the point of view of the union. The whole trip was organized just like hell. You just can't do it that way,” Kosonen criticized the Finnish Sports Federation.

Kosonen says that breakfast and dinner had been arranged for the athletes. Other meals were up to the athletes themselves. For lunch, the athletes took food in boxes from breakfast.

“That's not top sport. I know amateur clubs that are broke and are able to organize meals for competition trips, no matter what the financial situation is. The fact that our union is not able to do that is really sad. That just doesn't work,” Kosonen continues and reminds that the competitors paid the deductible for the trip.

Kosonen was the only one of the athletes who got food poisoning. He can't specify in more detail what food it came from.

The jumper from Tampere says that the situation has caused a discussion among the athletes. He plans to sort it out with the federation, but he didn't want to spend his energy on it before the SM indoor competition. According to Kosonen, what happened did not affect the preparation for this weekend's competition too much.

“On Wednesday I was already able to eat quite well. Of course, charging is pretty hard when there's a little rage like that in there, but in the end it makes quite a difference.”

Kosonen thought that his indoor season would end with the championships.