Athletics | “Crazy faith” saved Lotta Harala: “I have endured really unpleasant years”

Lotta Harala had to recreate herself mentally.

Kuortane

Behind these stories of the domestic athletics summer, one more story, perhaps the most heartwarming of all, has been proven: Lotta Haralan return to the top.

At the age of 31, Harala is in good shape. He has already improved his 100m hurdles record twice during the early season. The second time, in Paavo Nurme’s games, the time dipped below the ghost limit of 13 seconds. Now Harala’s record is 12.99.

The last time the man from Tampere improved his records was in 2020. Then a serious injury struck: a stress fracture of the lower leg, which was not allowed to heal.

Harala went to the bottom. Sanoma interviewed him last year, when the head of the rehabilitation drum could not be seen. The runner told about his pains. When running, it felt as if the leg had been stabbed with a knife. In everyday life, it hurt even when going to the toilet.

Many wondered if he would become a speedster again.

“Probably a lot of people thought they wouldn’t come,” says Harala.

“But even though all the facts looked like it wouldn’t happen, I had full faith that I would still run the 100 hurdles under 13 and it wouldn’t stop there. I’ve had the faith of a madman in the back of my head. I have endured some really unpleasant years. I wouldn’t be here, I wouldn’t have survived without the faith of a madman.”

Haralan used his difficult years to develop himself in creative ways. It’s amazing that he was able to keep his features in top condition, as he only started training for hurdles at the beginning of May.

Instead, Pyrinnö’s athlete did movement speed training without impact, for example with air running. That’s how the nervous system stayed fast. In addition, he improved and maintained his strength levels in the gym.

Changes were also needed on the spiritual side. When discussing the matter, Harala’s speech has a subtly enlightened sound.

He says he took care of himself holistically and got rid of harmful beliefs.

“Every single person has some kind of beliefs. Our belief system begins to form from infancy. There are beliefs in the system that are harmful to elite sports. I have gone deep into dismantling myself and recreating my spirituality,” says Harala.

“With my background, it would be easy to be bitter. Instead, I’ve tried to ask what negative things can teach me. I try to live out of gratitude. Then I believe that I will also attract good things to me.”

Interesting. Has Harala sought influences from Eastern wisdom or perhaps Western cognitive psychotherapy?

“I’ve looked for influences everywhere. If we open our eyes, we find new things all around us. I haven’t had any Eastern gurus.”

Sports journalism uses the same familiar question too often, but Harala has no other choice. He has risen from the bottom, reinvented himself and is better than ever.

How does it feel now?

“I’m thankful. I am satisfied with the solutions we have made as a team. I am proud that I have dared to take responsibility for my sportsmanship myself. I haven’t even been able to measure what I’ve seen in training at the games yet. I expect much more.”

At the same time, Harala reveals that he has made a surprising coaching transfer. He says that he has dared to take responsibility for his sportsmanship.

“I have started to train myself. In all solutions, I listen to experts, but I make the final decisions myself,” says Harala.

“Kati Ala-Huikku conduct initial warm-ups and maintenance exercises. Now that we’ve gotten closer to sports training”, Kat’s role has decreased.

On Saturday in Kuortane, Harala did not perform at his best of the season. He was Reetta Hurskeen (12.85) third in the winning run with a time of 13.06.

Even before this year, it would have been his record.