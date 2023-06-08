Athletics | Cooper’s test record runner changes distance – the reason is a loose ankle

Eemil Helander’s ankle, which was injured in the steeplechase a year ago, still doesn’t work properly on the water obstacle. The risk of injury is too great. That’s why the great promise of endurance running will only compete at 5,000 meters this summer.

Eemil Helander had to watch the opening of the athletics gp season on Wednesday evening at the Harju field in Jyväskylä from the guest stand.

Helander, one of Finland’s most promising young endurance runners, had to participate in the 3,000-meter smooth race. The first steeplechase of the season was scheduled for next Tuesday at the Paavo Nurmi Games, but that race will now be canceled as a precaution.

Helander is sparing the same ankle he injured a year ago on his birthday, May 28, in a steeplechase race in Belgium.

“I am in a positive mood. Injuries should not be hidden,” says Helander.

Another backup measure is that Helander probably won’t compete in the 3,000m steeplechase in his bread sport this season. The injured ankle does not work properly on the water barrier yet.

“Dry obstacles do not cause problems, but there is no flexibility in the ankle when going down a water obstacle. It seems as if the squires are taking the bottom, the pace does not continue. However, I can train normally,” says Helander.

Fluid accumulated in the ankle joint when Helander crossed a water barrier in training two weeks ago.

“The risk of injury at the obstacles is too great. I don’t completely rule out steeplechase when I think about my whole career.”

He is used to coming down from the hurdle with his left foot. A change in technique, i.e. changing the landing to the right leg, cannot be done in an instant.

“You can learn it, but you can’t change the technique in a week. If you get one season’s time, why not.”

Obstacles instead, Helander will focus on his second major distance, the 5,000 meters, which he will compete in Gothenburg on June 18.

In Midsummer, the plan was to compete in the European team championships on the same trip in Poland.

“Of course I’ll go there if the result is enough.”

In July, the youth European championships in Espoo are on the program, where the goal is to run for medals.

Helander is one of Finland’s most talented young endurance runners. Born in Petäjävesi, Helander recently turned 22.

In mid-May, he ran in Stockholm with a record of 13:45.49. The aim is to cover the distance to thirteen and a half minutes (13.30).

“I would be satisfied with that this season. It will take a few more years to get to 13:20. I’ve always liked running 5,000 meters, even though it’s very competitive. Good oxygen uptake is a strength for me.”

Due to an injury last spring, Helander was only able to compete in the Kaleva Games in August, where he was sixth at 5,000 meters.

“Because of last season, there is still room for improvement in the records. The pain was difficult when the ankle was loose.”

Eemil Helander and Topi Raitanen after the 3,000 meter steeplechase at the opening of last season’s gp series in Lahti.

Many Helander rose to public awareness in the fall of 2021, when he ran 4,255 meters in the Cooper’s test, the hardest result in the history of the Sports School in the army.

Helander’s record in the 12-minute run is reportedly still valid.

“At least I haven’t heard of anyone breaking it,” Helander laughs.

After the army, Helander began studying economics at the University of Jyväskylä. At the same time, he moved to live on his own from Petäjävedi to Jyväskylä, where he has already been practicing a lot.

Studies progress under the conditions of sports.

“I have liked to study and have done it at my own pace, as few courses have compulsory lectures. Life pretty much revolves around sports.”

