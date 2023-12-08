Athletics | Coach Ari Nummela has died

Ari Nummela, who had cancer, had to give up his coaching duties just over a month ago.

8.12. 23:09

Finn running coach Ari Nummela, 61, has passed away. The sad news was confirmed by his close circle.

Nummela was diagnosed with cancer three years ago. He said in October that he goes every three weeks for a drug drip, where an immunological and biological drug is administered into a vein.

“Drug treatment was intensified in May. The good news was that the tumors had shrunk all over. The situation is monitored every three months with computer scans. I want people around to know what the situation is. I don’t want pity,” Nummela said in October.

Nummela died on Tuesday, December 5, just over a month after he had to step down from his coaching duties.

of exercise science Dr. Nummela worked as a researcher at Kihu since 1991. In the years 1991–1996 and 2000–2005, in addition to his day job, he worked at the Finnish Sports Federation as a 400-meter and 400-meter hurdles coach.

Until his last days, he held coaching positions in Suli, the Olympic Committee and the Jyväskylä Field Athletes.

There were eight athletes in Nummela’s training team, the most famous of whom won silver at the European Youth Championship last summer Emil Helander. Nummela coached Helander for nine years.

Among his coaches are also orienteers Veera Klemettinen and Otto Kaario were medalists in the youth competition.

Nummela was missed by his wife and three adult children.