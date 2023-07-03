Athletics | Climate activists invaded the running track in the Diamond League and caused a dangerous situation: “Absolutely stupid”

Some of the runners bumped into sheets held by protesters in the men’s 400-meter hurdles in Stockholm’s Diamond League.

Protesters got on the track on Sunday in the middle of the Stockholm Diamond League men’s 400m hurdles race.

Swedish public broadcasting company according to SVT the incident happened at the end of the run, when the runners were approaching the finish line. Activists stopped on the track near the finish line and held two wide sheets.

The seizure caused a dangerous situation when some of the runners collided with the sheets and almost hit the demonstrators as well.

News agency According to Reuters it was a protest by climate activists.

The race beat Norway Karsten Warholm with a time of 47.57. The incident did not affect his performance, but the incident angered him.

“I lost my nerve. It is absolutely stupid and reprehensible,” Warholm told SVT.

After the situation, the audience booed, and according to SVT, Warholm also booed in the direction where the riot police took the protestors.

“Protests should be allowed, but this was really disgusting. That’s not how it’s done, no matter what the protest is about.

Swedish newspaper In an interview with Aftonbladet Warholm drew attention to the fact that the 400-meter hurdles cannot be interrupted at least without a repetition.

“They made fun of the runners regarding the race. Bad behavior.”

Swedish Oskar Edlund ran seventh in the 400m hurdles, his performance marred by an incident.

“I think everyone on the field was disturbed. For us, illegal violations do not belong here,” said Edlund.