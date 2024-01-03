Athletics | China offered Kimmo Kinnuse a new top athlete – the spear legend is now focusing on deforestation

Liu Shiying, the women's Olympic champion in the javelin throw, has had a declining performance, so China has turned its attention to Finnish coaching expertise.

Javelin throw world champion Kimmo Kinnunen was already returning to coaching duties in China.

“This time I didn't think to say no right away when this kind of job was offered,” explains Kinnunen when highlighting the negotiations that took place in December. In 2021, he refused India's lucrative offer.

In his first China Games in 2018-2019, Kinnus had a group of 23 throwers to pilot – now there would have been only one thrower, the women's Olympic champion Liu Shiying.

“You don't meet those Olympic winners every day in that village.”

Kinnunen Tailor clear plans and budgets for the Chinese, how to proceed with Liu towards better results and towards next summer's Olympic Games and the 2025 World Cup.

The main part of the training was done in central Finland, where the services of the Huippu-eruhlu institute Kihu would also have been available – those that Finnish throwers also use a lot.

Negotiations were intensified during the Christmas holidays. There was nothing wrong with the plans, but China began to haggle over the total costs and where the training would take place.

“I already came across quite a lot. However, the most decisive thing was that I should have traveled to China for a long time. It's just that now I'm waiting for spring and the weather suitable for forest destruction,” says Kinnunen, who once trained as a forestry professional.

“It ended the way things with the Chinese often end. You shouldn't take that for granted.”

Interesting the situation is that Liu Shiying has been approached by a Finnish coach with a bigger fork.

An offer has also been made to the Kuortanene sports college, but to coach there Petteri Piironen is sticking to its contract with the Sports Federation. Of course, laundry has also been offered Anni-Linnea from Ala for the trainer To Martin Grandell and for coaching in Sweden Kari Tuomela (formerly Kiviniemi).

Liu, 30, won Olympic gold in Tokyo in 2021 and World Cup silver in Doha in 2019. He won the Asian Games championship in 2015. The list of merits also includes the victory at the Pihtiputaa javelin carnival in 2019.

Liu threw his record of 67.29 in September 2020 at the Chinese Championships, but since then the level of results has declined. In August, he threw a season's best 61.66 for sixth at the World Championships in Budapest.

Liu Shiying was sixth at last summer's World Championships. The task of the new coach is to turn the result level up.

Kimmo Kinnunen was coaching Chinese throwers for the Tokyo Olympic Games in 2018-2019. The fight ended with kicks in an almost normal Chinese style. It was not necessarily about Kinnusen's coaching skills, which the new contact also showed.

Liu is a familiar thrower to Kinnuse, even though he was not in his team during the last few years.

“Liu is very nice as a person and suitably aggressive as an athlete,” Kinnunen characterizes.

At his previous race in China, Kinnuse had a group of no less than 23 throwers to pilot, some of which are in this photo taken in June 2019 in Jyväskylä.

In 2021 India, the current strong country of the sport, offered Kinnuse a place. The salary would have been 6,000 dollars (about 5,300 euros) tax-free, plus free housing, food and travel.

Kinnunen wasn't enthusiastic about the offer, but it wasn't about the money. He asked about the conditions from the German legend who had handled the task before From Uwe Hohn.

“Uwe said quite frankly that if you want to live in the shit and have enough, then India is the right place for you,” the outspoken former pitcher philosophized earlier.

He is currently coaching his son Jami from Kinnu (81.06 in 2021), after returning to the sport after an injury Summer from Kemppai (57.75 in 2018) and 16 years of promise Aleksi Kinnus (no relation). In addition to that, he conducts exercises at Pihtiputaa high school and at the sports academy of Äänekoski high school.

Kimmo Kinnunen threw WC gold in Tokyo in 1991 and was WC silver in Stuttgart two years later. Latvian Zigismunds Sirmais won the European championship in 2016 under Kinnusen's coaching.