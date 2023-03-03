Athletics | Camilla Richardsson ran Finland’s record in the European Indoor Championships: “My coach will say something”

Richardsson claimed the place in the final after improving the Finnish record held by Sandra Eriksson.

Camilla Richardson on the opening day of the European Indoor Championships, for the first time in his career, he broke the nine-minute limit on the 3,000 meters of indoor tracks. In Istanbul, that time limit was well below that on Thursday, as Richardsson ran a Finnish record of 8:53.60.

Richardsson was happy that the record was created with a run that felt easy. He was second in his heat and will continue the EC competition on Friday in the final race.

“I know that from my coach (Jukka Keskisalo) comes from saying that I ran too hard in the last 400 meters, because it was pointless when I was already getting a place in the final,” Richardsson said in the Sports Confederation’s press release.

He saw from the intervals that the record was possible. The former SE time of the inner tracks was by Sandra Eriksson 8.54.06 from 2015.

“It’s very rare that there is a situation where you can run the Finnish record”, Richardsson was happy.

There will be 15 runners in Friday’s final.

“It was like a tenth day. Hopefully on Friday as well,” Richardsson said.

Finns were in a good bet on the running track in Istanbul, because Joonas Rinne ran with good tactics to the semi-finals of the men’s 800 meters on Saturday. Rinne dragged the run almost halfway and finished second with a time of 1:50.13. A place among the continent’s top 12 was secured.

“The semi-finals was the big goal. I would have been really disappointed if the race had stopped at this,” said Rinne.

Heta Tuuri qualified from the high jump women’s final competition. A place in the final would have required a record from Tuuri, as eight women crossed the bar at a height of 191 centimetres.

Tuuri’s result was 182, when three attempts out of 187 brought the bar down. In January, Tuuri jumped his record 190 in Cottbus, Germany.

“I was in really good shape and the same feeling as when I jumped 190, but now there have been problems with speed running,” commented Tuuri.

About Finnish jumpers Sini Lälä withdrew from the competition due to illness. Ella Junnilan the hall season ended earlier due to an ankle injury.

The qualification also ended Eveliina Rouvalin ball game He was 14th with a result of 16.26. A couple of weeks ago, Rouvali won the Finnish championship in Helsinki with a result of 17.31.