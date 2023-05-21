Sunday, May 21, 2023
Athletics | Camilla Richardsson broke the Finnish record set at the Atlanta Olympics

May 21, 2023
in World Europe
Richardsson improved his 10,000m SE result by more than 27 seconds. My record improved by more than a minute.

Steeplechase switched to smooth track trips last year Camilla Richardson29, broke the women’s 10,000m Finnish record late on Saturday night.

Richardsson ran a time of 31.12.80 in London, which breaks Annemari Kiekaran By 27 seconds over the former SE who ran at the Atlanta Olympics.

Kiekara, Annemari Sandell at the time, ran a time of 31:40,42 at the 1996 Summer Olympics and finished 12th in the race. He was only 19 years old in his Olympic debut.

Richardsson said in the press release of the Finnish Sports Association (SUL) that he was not surprised by the record. He said that he went to the competition with high expectations.

“I thought a little about my coach Jukka Keskisalon with that I’m going to try for the Finnish record, but I didn’t think that it would be broken like this. That 31.30 was a realistic goal,” said Richardsson, who finished ninth.

“But it was a perfect race. The pace was very steady throughout.”

Espoo IF representative Richardsson improved his record of 32.19.27 by more than a minute. The previous record was set last summer at the European Championships in Munich and brought ninth place.

Kisan won Ethiopia Mizan Alem with a blistering time of 29:59.03.

Alem, 21, who ran the season’s top result, is the International Association of Athletics Federations (WA) of statistics including only the 11th female runner to break the 30-minute mark.

The world record for the distance, 29.01.03, belongs to an Ethiopian Letesenbet Gideyn on behalf of.

