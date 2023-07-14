Brazil Agencyi

Deputy leader in the medal table at the Paralympic Athletics World Championship, Brazil climbed to the podium four more times, two of them with gold, with the right to break a record this Thursday (13), in Paris (France). The first to shine was the 31-year-old Yeltsin Jacques, from Mato Grosso do Sul, when he won the 1,500-meter race in the T11 class (for athletes with visual impairments) in 4min03s83, repeating his performance at the Tokyo Games, when he was also champion . The Brazilian middle distance runner – who competed in the race alongside the guide Edelson Ávila – left behind the Japanese Kenia Karasawa (4min08s26) who took silver, and the Polish Aleksander Kossakowski (4min08s34), third placed with bronze. It was Yeltsin’s second medal in this edition of the Worlds: he had already won bronze in the 5,000m.

Brazil is still waking up and we already have great news! We kept the momentum going and won another gold and silver this morning at the World Cup. Check all the results: https://t.co/JC6Lgs7OiI#WorldAthletics#Paris2023 pic.twitter.com/yp1rq4AymJ — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 13, 2023

“Very happy with the result. Mission accomplished feeling. It wasn’t very competitive, but we managed to do a good job together with our entire multidisciplinary team. Rivalry with the Japanese [Kenya Karasawa] it’s very good inside the track, because we’re friends outside it. I stayed in front the whole time, but I knew he was going to come back. But my biotype and my genetics help me a lot, I manage to be fast at the finish. I knew that if I got to the last 500 meters in front, I would hardly lose. Now it’s time to adjust the details for the next challenges. Next year, we’ll have two gold medals here in Paris, God willing”, projected the mid-distance runner, in a statement on the website of the Brazilian Paralympic Committee (CPB). who competed in the race alongside guide Edelson Ávila.

MEDAL BOARD! We finished this Thursday, the 13th, still in 2nd place, behind only China. The crowd continues, huh? pic.twitter.com/RlXuS2mfRu — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 13, 2023

The day was also golden for Jerusa Geber dos Santos, from Acre, in one of the most anticipated competitions of the World Cup: the 100m sprint for the T11 class (blind athletes). The 41-year-old sprinter was twice champion, dominating the race from the beginning to crossing the finish line in 11s86, surpassing the record in the competition that was her own – in March Jerusa completed the 100m in 11s83 in the 1st National Phase of Circuito Loterias Caixa de athletics in São Paulo. Jerusa’s first gold in the 100m was won in the Dubai edition (2019). The sprinter adds to all eight medals in the competition, in events of 100m, 200m relay 4 x 100 in World Championships.

TWICE WORLD CHAMPION! It’s the rocket, Jerusa Geber, taking off in your feed with the GOLD medal in the 100m T11! Check out how it went: https://t.co/VnZbVjKviS#WorldAthletics#Paris2023#LoteriasCaixa@braskem pic.twitter.com/dM6eA2TRpo — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 13, 2023

The race this Thursday (13) in the 100m had a Brazilian double on the podium: Thalita Simplício (12s37) came in third place and took bronze. The sprinter from Rio Grande do Norte took the gold last Tuesday (11) in the 400m dash. China’s Cuiqing Liu (12s30) won silver.

“We are here because we do what we love. It’s my second world championship in this race, I can only thank you. The 100m are very technical, you can’t go wrong with anything, we have to be attentive, because any carelessness can cause us to lose by a thousandths. But everything worked out”, said Jerusa, who ran alongside guide Gabriel Garcia.

Raissa Machado, from Bahia, also celebrated a lot this Thursday (13) with the silver medal in the javelin throw in the F56 class (athletes who compete sitting down). She reached the mark of 23.05m, surpassed only by the Latvian Diana Krumina (25.81m), who took the gold. The bronze went to the Iranian Hashemiyeh Motaghian (22.95m).

“My goal was achieved, which was to get on the podium regardless of the color of the medal. Obviously, we think of gold when we participate in a competition like this. I studied my opponents a lot and did my best. I am very happy”, celebrated Raissa.

The drooling silver medal arrived in Brazil! Raissa Rocha Machado, with 23.05m, secured second place in the F56 javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships in Paris. That smile is not deceiving. We are all very happy with this achievement! pic.twitter.com/DDntYhUdY7 — Brazilian Paralympic Committee (@cpboficial) July 13, 2023

The Brazilian delegation has 54 athletes and 11 guides at the Paris World Cup. The competition, the first of its kind after the Tokyo Paralympics, ends next Monday (17).

Programming of Brazilians this Friday (14)

From 4:20 am / 9:20 am – 100m T11 (round 1)

Daniel Mendes

Felipe Gomes

5:10 am or 5:18 am / 10:10 am or 10:18 am – 200m T36 (round 1)

Samira Brito

5:27 or 5:35 / 10:27 or 10:35 – 100m T53 (round 1)

Ariosvaldo Fernandes (Parré)

5:45 or 5:53 / 10:45 or 10:53 – 100m T36 (round 1)

Rodrigo Parreira

6:03 am / 11:03 am – 400m T37 (final)

Bartolomeu Silva

13:34 / 18:34 – F32 shot put (final)

Wanna Brito

1:42 p.m. or 1:50 p.m. / 6:42 p.m. or 6:50 p.m. – 400m T13 (round 1)

Samuel Eckert

2:04 pm or 2:12 pm / 7:04 pm or 7:12 pm – 400m T20 (semi-finals)

Samuel Conceição

Daniel Martins

2:20 pm / 7:20 pm – 400m T47 (final)

Fernanda Yara

Maria Clara Augusto

2:25 pm / 7:25 pm – T47 shot put (final)

Suzana Nahirnei

2:29 pm / 7:29 pm – 400m T47 (final)

Jose Alexandre

Lucas Lima

2:39 pm / 7:39 pm – 1,500m T20 (final)

Antonia Keyla

From 2:59 pm / 7:59 pm – 100m T12 (round 1)

Lorraine Aguiar

From 3:35 pm / 8:35 pm – 100m T11 (semifinals)

Daniel Mendes – if you advance

Felipe Gomes – if you advance

4:13 pm / 9:13 pm – 100m T53 (final)

Ariosvaldo Fernandes (Parré) – if you advance























