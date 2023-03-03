Athletics | Bob Richards is dead – remembered as the Olympic champion of Helsinki

Bob Richards is dead.

Men’s the only two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting Bob Richards has died at the age of 97, reports among other things New York Times.

In his career, Richards won two pole vault Olympic golds at the London 1948 Games and Helsinki 1952. In addition, he won Olympic bronze in Melbourne 1956. At the Melbourne Games, the pole vault star also represented the USA in the decathlon, where he placed 13th.

Before his Olympic success, Richards worked as a priest. The combination of sports success and religion made him a popular performer.

Richards also ran for president of the United States in the 1984 election as a candidate of the right-wing Populist Party.

He was the first athlete whose image was on the popular Wheaties cereal package in the United States in 1958.