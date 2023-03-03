Friday, March 3, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Athletics | Bob Richards is dead – remembered as the Olympic champion of Helsinki

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 3, 2023
in World Europe
0
Athletics | Bob Richards is dead – remembered as the Olympic champion of Helsinki

Bob Richards is dead.

Men’s the only two-time Olympic champion in pole vaulting Bob Richards has died at the age of 97, reports among other things New York Times.

In his career, Richards won two pole vault Olympic golds at the London 1948 Games and Helsinki 1952. In addition, he won Olympic bronze in Melbourne 1956. At the Melbourne Games, the pole vault star also represented the USA in the decathlon, where he placed 13th.

Before his Olympic success, Richards worked as a priest. The combination of sports success and religion made him a popular performer.

Richards also ran for president of the United States in the 1984 election as a candidate of the right-wing Populist Party.

He was the first athlete whose image was on the popular Wheaties cereal package in the United States in 1958.

#Athletics #Bob #Richards #dead #remembered #Olympic #champion #Helsinki

See also  Wind Power | Huge plan: Up to 200 new wind turbines in front of Pori and Merikarvia
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
You’ve got mail tomorrow on the air, De Filippi is back in the studio

You've got mail tomorrow on the air, De Filippi is back in the studio

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result