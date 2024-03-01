Athletics | Biomechanics reveals: the weight of an ordinary car is applied to the jumper's leg for a moment

Tuomas Sallinen coaches two different types of jumpers, triple jumper Kristiina Mäkelä (left) and high jumper Ella Junnila (right)

Many sports require effort in one way or another, but how is the human body capable of wild jumping performances? How does push-up differ between different sports and athletes, what happens when push-up on a theoretical level and how can you train to become a better jumper?

Look up. Are you surprised to touch the ceiling?

In Finland, the room height of a small house is at least 2.4 meters 240 centimeters. Javier Sotomayor the high jump world record jumped in 1993 is 2.45 meters, 245 centimeters. Sotomayor would jump onto the roof of an ordinary living room.