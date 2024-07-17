Seven-time Lithuanian champion Ieva Gumbs in the qualification for the European Championships in Rome.

The discus world record and nine Olympic boundaries were thrown in the American shanty town of 549 inhabitants. Ieva Gumbs, who succeeded in the competition, tells what really happened in Ramona.

Lithuania A 21-year-old superstar Mykolas Alekna broke the discus world record in April.

The result of 74.35 is 2.96 meters better than any of Alekna’s throws outside of that competition.

Of the other throwers in the competition, one in three scored the hardest result of their career in the Oklahoma village of Ramona with 549 inhabitants. The best six threw the Olympic limit of 67.20.

In the women’s competition, three athletes threw over the Olympic limit of 64.50 meters. As many as eight of the ten best throwers set new records.

“ “I had seen hard results from last year’s race, that’s why I wanted to go and play with the wind.”

There was an uproar about the result level of the Oklahoma race and the conditions that provided the competitive advantage when video material started appearing on social media.

Stormwind was considered an unfair competitive advantage.

In the video published by the organizer of the competition, you can mostly hear the roaring wind.

“I have never thrown in such conditions,” says Alekna in the video below.

Lithuanian Ieva Gumbs broke the Olympic limit in the middle of the field and improved his record by almost three meters to a result of 64.98.

“I had seen hard results from last year’s race, that’s why I wanted to go and play with the wind,” says Gumbs.

“It was a perfect day. The weather was warm and the headwind came from the right side, which is the optimal situation for right-handed bowlers. Throwing into a headwind is like flying an airplane. If you get the puck into the tunnel formed by the wind, it just flies there.”

Gumbs says Ramona’s competition is popular among discus throwers. According to the thrower, reaching the tough Olympic limits requires top conditions.

“Nowadays the Olympic limits are so hard that athletes want to find this type of competition,” says Gumbs.

Aerial view of Ramona’s race venue.

“ “You can’t really find stadium results on the all-time world list.”

Ramona’s the field has four throwing rings on different sides of the field, says Gumbs. The throwing direction of the competition can therefore be chosen based on the wind.

“That’s some kind of gimmick,” says the athletics expert Lauri Hollo.

“But it is a fact that the same type of arrangements have been used throughout history. You can’t really find stadium results on the all-time world list.”

According to Hollo, measuring the wind in the discus throw would be challenging.

“The throw is so high that it would not be possible to reliably assess the strength of the wind at the top.”

Gumbs doesn’t know exactly how strong the wind was in Ramona’s field. He estimated it to have been about nine meters per second, which is a typical wind speed in Oklahoma during the spring tornado season.

In athletics, the wind is measured in jumping and running sports, where the statistically acceptable wind limit is two meters per second.

“I don’t consider it an unfair game if you wanted to apply for the best possible conditions. The real fitness is then revealed in value competitions,” says Hollo.

“Of course, those who are barely out of the ranking can be annoying.”

Daniel Ståhl’s former coach Vesteinn Hafsteinsson evaluate Aftonbladet in the interview that the vast majority of throwers do not get close to the results they threw in Ramona.

“We chase results in a full storm, and then in the championships we throw much shorter. I’ve been saying for twenty years that it’s wrong,” says Hafsteinsson.

When the competition season has now passed three months, it seems that the Icelandic coach’s assessment was correct.

by Yaimé Pérez the winning result of 73.09 is still the top result of the season in the world. The Cuban has not broken the 70m barrier in his career outside of the Ramona competition.

The uniqueness of the circumstances is indicated by the fact that the second result of female throwers’ careers is on average two meters weaker than the result of Ramona’s miracle competition.

Gumbs however, a strong headwind does not guarantee a top result. You have to know how to throw the puck in a suitable position in order to benefit from the wind.

“Some throwers couldn’t get the puck into the wind tunnel,” says Gumbs.

“My throw could have been even better. A gust of wind spun the puck around 180 degrees mid-air.”

In addition to the headwind, Gumbs says that the atmosphere was great in Ramona’s race.

“The locals came to watch and cheer. Every thrower got applause.”

“We went there to throw good results. All the throwers were happy and supportive of each other.”