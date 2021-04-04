Athletics Beth Potter ran miraculous shoes on his feet, but the world record should be a dream – there were no doping testers

Potter, 29, fell short of Beatrice Chepkoech’s ME time by two seconds.

Scottish triathletes Beth Potter, 29, ran soaring on Saturday in a five-mile road run in Barrowford, northwest England.

Potter cannoned the trip to super time 14.41. The result is below the Kenyan Beatrice Chepkoechin in February the world record by two seconds.

However, Potter is not getting his name on the record books, the British newspaper The Guardian said on Sunday night. The reason is that there were no doping testers in the race.

“The International Athletics Federation sent a message asking for everything from doping testing to wind speeds,” the organizer Chris Barnes told the magazine.

“It is unlikely to be ratified as a world record.”

The Guardian according to it, it is unclear whether Potter’s result is even a British record. According to a source quoted by the magazine, a doping test within 24 hours of the event would suffice for a national record.

Britain’s current, Paula Radcliffen the record in the name is ten seconds slower than Potter’s peak time.

Potter pinched the top pace in County Lancashire thanks to his wonder shoes.

The Guardian said Potter ran with shoe maker Asics’ new Metaspeed Sky super shoes with a spring-like carbon fiber plate at the bottom.

Potter represented Britain in the 10,000-meter run at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but has since focused on triathlon.

He won the European Championship in Weert, the Netherlands, in 2019. Saturday’s super time came as a complete surprise to Potter.

“It exceeded my expectations. It all started to sink into my consciousness when I had a mile left, and the clock showed something like 11 minutes. I tried to do the calculations in my head and I was convinced the clock was wrong. I couldn’t believe it, ”Potter said according to The Guardian.

Potter continued his amazement after the race with what he posted on his Instagram account image update in connection with.

“Can someone tell me what happened a moment ago,” he asked.