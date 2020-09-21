Athletics Benjamin Lee’s Canadian father wanted to experience Finland and the family stayed that way: it was the happiness of the Finnish run

Runner Benjamin Lee moved from Canada to Finland at the age of one. Now he is 17 years old to win Finnish Championship medals and represent Finland in the international match.

It was the luck of Finnish athletics that Benjamin Leen The Canadian father and the Finnish mother decided to stay in Finland with their families.

Now 17-year-old Lee is a runner talent who has already won the Finnish Championship bronze in adult competitions, represented Finland in the Swedish match and ran the young Finnish record in the 800 meters.

“We only had to be here for a few years when Dad wanted to experience what it’s like to live in Finland. However, we stayed in Helsinki permanently, ”says Lee at the Zoo’s sports field.

The family moved to Finland when Benjamin was one year old. Before that, the mother of the family Heli Ihatsu had been in Canada for a few years.

Lee’s father’s side of the family has its roots in China. Grandparents moved to Montreal to study. At present, they live in the Canadian capital Ottawa. Other grandparents live in Lahti.

Lee was born in Toronto and has dual Canadian and Finnish citizenship.

Benjamin Lee is a 17-year-old runner-up.­

Athletics Lee started in the ranks of the Vyborg Athletes at the age of seven. He moved to HKV in Helsinki at the age of nine. That’s when he trained all sports equally, but the first medals came in ball-throwing.

Running soon became a sport. In addition to eight hundred meters, he competes in 400 meters. Both are heavy “killing types” in which a runner struggles with lactic acids pounding on his feet in the final meters of the finish line.

“Kasi is a worse distance than 400 meters. 400 meters feels easier and is strongly involved anyway, but this season 800 meters has become the main distance, ”Lee says.

On the track, Lee notices that he has run a lot of 400 meters. It is especially visible at the end of 800 meters, which is strong in Lee.

In the Swedish match in early September, Lee ran a record of 1.50.20 in the 800 meters. Time is a record for 17-year-olds in Finland. In Finland’s all-time statistics, it is the 105th best time.

In August, at the Kaleva Games in Turku, Lee finished third with a time of 1.50.81.

In the other Finnish Championship posts this weekend in Kotka, Lee ran as an anchor for HKV with 4 x 300 meters and 4 x 800 meters. In an instant, 4 x 100 meters he was in bronze.

Benjamin Lee will run his record in the 800 meters in the Swedish match in Tampere on September 6th. Andreas Kramer from Sweden wins, then Joonas Rinne, Eric Martinsson from Sweden, Lee, Felix Francois from Sweden and Santtu Heikkinen from Finland.­

Ville Lampinen (front) and Benjamin Lee in the 800-meter final of the Kaleva Games in Turku in August.­

Profit development has been wild. Compared to last year, Lee’s time at 800 meters has improved by five seconds. In two years, the development has taken place for more than ten seconds.

“Every year I have improved the five to six seconds. Too bad I didn’t get below 1.50 this season, ”Lee says.

If the trend continues the same, Lee could rush into the final time of 1.45 next summer. That would be top notch, so you might not want to go ahead with things.

Leen good runs have been noted. For example, a veteran coach Kari Sinkkonen likes it Leeta is one of the most talented Finnish runners today.

“Benjamin runs nicely,” says Sinkkonen, who has coached hundreds of runners and Pekka Vasalan 1,500 meters of Olympic gold in 1972.

“On TV, my running style looks weird,” Lee acknowledges Sinkkonen’s praise.

According to Sinkkonen, the problem for young runners is often how they have enough motivation to compete in the adult series.

How do you have enough motivation if you win the Finnish championship in three years at the age of 20?

“It doesn’t happen to me that the motivation runs out. The Finnish championship would be a cool thing, but that is not my main goal. It’s elsewhere, ”Lee replies enigmatically.

Where else?

Lee is silent for a moment before answering:

“At the Olympics and there gold.”

“ “I know that Finland has been a tough country in the endurance race.”

Benjamin Lee in the zoo field auditorium.­

Finnish the traditions of endurance running are familiar to Lee.

“I know that Finland has been a tough country in the endurance race. Success requires cooperation between coaches and the dissemination of coaching skills – and a good athlete, ”Lee thinks of ways to get the sport back on track.

Next summer, Lee also plans to run 1,500 meters. In terms of speed, Lee can reach a tough time in the European mile as well.

“I’ve tried the 1 500 meters again, but I’m properly.”

The experiment (time 3.58.34) was quite special as he ran his record 400 meters 48.28 on the same evening of August 26th.

“ “I like to run 200-600 meter bets on the track.”

Benjamin Lee trains ten times a week. Outdoors, he often runs on the Zoo field.­

Next in the winter, Lee plans to run in the hall as well. Last winter, the hall season was completely missed when he was running for three months. There was an onset stress strain in the back.

“In the winter, the situation looked bad, but I stuck to my summer goals. Thanks to the school doctor and physiotherapist. They helped get your back in shape, ”Lee says.

Lee has exercises ten times a week. It includes the trainings of Mäkelänrinne Sports High School. The number of exercises has grown steadily year by year.

“I like to run 200-600 meter bets on the track.”

Responsible for exercise programs Mikko Raunio. Former SM level endurance runner Visa Orttenvuori helps with speed training once a week.

Lee is modeled on the 800-meter double Olympic winner and world champion David Rudishaa. The Kenyan also holds the world record for the trip, 1.40.91.

Also a sprinter Usain Bolt and a South African 400-meter ME runner Wayde van Niekerk have been Lee’s favorites.

Benjamin Lee stretches in the Zoo’s running tunnel.­

Talent it is no coincidence that there are other athletes in Lee’s family.

Mother Heli Ihatsu (born 1974) represented Ahkera in Lahti as a sprinter. Heli’s mother Kirsti Ihatsu (os Tarkkila) ran fences in the same company. Helin eno Risto Tarkkila won the high jump in the Finnish Championship silver in 1967 and the Finnish Championship bronze in 1965. His record is 206 cents.

Mother’s grandfather Yrjö Tarkkila (born 1903) was in turn a national-level bullet pusher in the 1930s. His ball record is 14 meters and 74 cents. Yrjö Tarkkila also coached in Ahkera, Lahti, and founded the Ahtiala Chamber.

This may partly explain why Lee also tried ball-shooting at the Vyborg Athletics School at first.

At Mäkelänrinne Sports High School, Lee’s favorite subjects are mathematics and English, which is Lee’s mother tongue. He speaks Finnish flawlessly.

“At home, we speak Finnish and English. Unfortunately, I don’t know China, ”Lee laughs.

Lee’s father is an engineer and his mother works in the social field. In addition, the family has a thirteen-year-old son and an eleven-year-old daughter. Both are involved in athletics, so Lee’s name can still be on the leaderboards anyway.