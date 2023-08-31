Zurich – The World Cup has left waste and so on Noah Lyles, three crowns in Budapest, has to struggle to keep up with Erriyon Knighton and Briton Zharnel Hughes. No dizzying time for the talkative and reckless Noah: 19″80, 39th time under 20″, seven cents ahead of the very young Erriyon and 14 on Zharnel, the man who with 19″73 brought the most serious threat to the old European record by Pietro Mennea.

No jumper has won Olympic gold twice: after the World Cup that was missing, Gian Marco Tamberi he’s thinking about it and knows it won’t be easy. Under the eyes of Roger Federer, Gimbo, with his back to the wall, wins a set with himself, clearing 2.28 in the third. Mutaz Essa Barshim, 2.31 immediately, the New Zealander Kerr in the second, the Korean Woo in the third. Gimbo – Kobe Bryant’s gold jersey with number 8 – misses twice (a try is good) and keeps the attempt that remains to him at 2.33 trying a poker hand. He’s bad at it. The race goes on: at 2.33 Barshim is very safe and Kerr sets and scores the national record. The Qatari doesn’t miss a beat: even 2.35 is immediately archived. Two errors at 2.37 and one at 2.40, an odd that hadn’t been attempted for some time. Gimbo and JuVaugh Harrison save the world top of the season at 2.36.

At 6.00, 69th ascent up there, Armand Duplantis he won the game and avoided intermediate measures: immediately the attack at 6.23, failed twice and only slightly, in the last stages of the World Cup. Once again a good assault but for the Swede from Louisiana the moment of the seventh world championship is postponed.

After the worldwide success in the 100, ShaCarry Richardson she allows herself the luxury of leaving behind Elaine Thompson, Olympic double doubles player, absent in Budapest for not having passed the Jamaican trias and a bit disarmed third, beaten by the tall Jamaican Natasha Morrison. For the Texan with endless nails the usual very brilliant second part and a time, 10”88, not bad for the conditions: from 36th in Budapest she went to 17th. The number 1 of the 200 answers: Shericka Jackson, the Jamaican who with her 21″41 in Budapest took seven hundredths of a second from Florence Griffith, in 21″82 assigns a deep gap to the competition.

Kyron McMaster, British Virgin Islands, will be able to tell his grandchildren about the Letzigrund evening: the bronze medalist of the world championships, in the past very erratic, folds Karsten Warholm after a long head-to-head that the Caribbean solves on the final straight with an almost imperceptible margin, 47”27 to 47 ”30. The gap was also minimal in the 1500s: the American of Ethiopian roots Jared Nuguse found a passage inside and burned the Scotsman Josh Kerr, Jakob Ingebrigtsen’s executioner, by two cents, in 3’30”49. In the 5000m no head-to-head but only the solitary gallop of the Ethiopian Yomif Kejelcha, 12’46”91.

Yulimar Rojas rebounds farther – 15.15 – than what earned her the world title. Darya Derkach is seventh with 14.18, Ottavia Cestonaro eighth with 14.11. In a 400 extra Diamond League, according to David King, 45”49, behind the Norwegian novelty Havard Ingvaldsen, 45”28. The season is weighing down the times. It also happens to Lorenzo Simonelli: good start and some problems in the middle barriers for the final 13”66. Big bang for Jason Joseph, 13”08, Swiss record. The 18-year-old Mattia Furlani has run out of energy: tenth with a modest 7.53. Last jump as usual winner, 8.20, for Miltiades Tentoglou.

Looking for himself in Asia, the continent that gave him glory: tomorrow (Saturday, Sky Sports at 13), in Xiamen, China, on a ten-lane straight, Marcell Jacobs challenge four Jamaicans, one Chinese and four Americans. In USA poker, Fred Kerley, the great disappointment of the World Cup (who went out in the semifinals) and Chrisiian Coleman, fifth in Budapest and back under 9”90.