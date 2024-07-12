Athletics | Australia’s star runner broke the world record

Athletics|Jessica Hull from Australia won the 2,000 meters race in the Diamond League with a new world record time.

12.7. 21:55

of Monaco A rare distance was run in the Diamond League. Australia won the 2,000-meter race Jessica Hull with a new world record of 5:19.70.

Hull took the world record to Burundi From Francine Niyonsabawho ran a time of 5:21.56 in September 2021 in Zagreb.

He ran second in the competition Melissa Courtney-Bryant with a new British record of 5:26.08. Placed third Edinah Jebitokwho ran a Kenyan record of 5:26.09.

In the competition, the records of North America, South America, Canada, France and Spain were also set.

Correction 12.7. at 22:15: The new ME time is 5:19,70 and not 1:19,70.