Athletics | Athletes mysteriously disappeared at the World Athletics Championships in the United States

Five members of the Eritrean team were reported missing on Sunday, but on Thursday it was reported that they had been found. On Friday, however, their names were still on the list of the missing.

Four Eritrean athletes and one coach disappeared during the World Championships in Athletics in Eugene, USA, reports Fox 12 Oregon television channel.

The persons were reported missing to the police on Sunday, i.e. the last day of the World Cup. According to Fox 12, the Eritrean Athletics Federation announced Thursday that the missing have been found and are returning, according to the team. However, their names were still available on Friday morning On the Oregon State website on the missing list.

Among the missing were Habtom Samuel, Merhawi Mebrahtu, Film’s Ande, Yemane Haileselassie and Berhe Nigu. The strongest name among them is Haileselassie, who finished seventh in the 3,000-meter hurdles at the World Championships in Eugene and fifth at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Samuel, Mebrahtu and Ande are also endurance runners and Nigusse is a coach.

Fox 12’s the reason for the disappearance was unclear on Thursday. The police told the TV channel that the missing had left their accommodation voluntarily.

Located in northeast Africa, Eritrea is politically unstable and the country has tense relations, especially with Ethiopia. Human rights organization by Human Rights Watch according to the country’s administration is one of the most oppressive in the world. For example, forced labor is used in the country and freedom of speech is restricted.

Athletes from troubled regions have used international competitions to escape the country in the past. For example, the Eritrean 3,000 meter hurdler who competed at the London Olympics in 2012 Weynay Ghebresilasi stayed in England and said that the decision was due to Eritrea’s weak human rights situation.

For those missing in Eugene, there is no information that the disappearance is related to fleeing the country.